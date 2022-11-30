SportsReport: Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper late in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout rounds of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran. Pulisic sprawled on the field and was replaced at the start of the second half. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after the game the American star was taken to a hospital for an abdominal scan. The Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday with the chance to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. Iran has failed to advance in all six of its World Cup appearances.

Ohio State is 5 in second-to-last CFP rankings behind USC

Ohio State was No. 5 in the second-to-last College Football Playoff rankings, positioned to possibly take advantage if one of the top four slips up on championship weekend. Georgia was No. 1 again. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU both moved up a spot, and Southern California (11-1) climbed two spots into the fourth slot. The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 45-23 to the rival Wolverines on Saturday at home. Alabama moved up a spot to No. 6 and was followed by Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, which beat the Crimson Tide in October.

Tiger Woods doesn't 'have much left in this leg' to compete

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods is painting an uncertain future when it comes to his golf and the friction in the golf world. Woods is at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas only as a tournament host. He says plantar fasciitis in his right foot makes it hard to walk. He says he doesn't have much left in this leg. Woods played only three majors and nine rounds this year. He doesn't expect to play much more than that. As for the animosity between the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf, Woods says there can be no way forward as long as Greg Norman is involved.

Hugh Freeze asks Auburn fans for 'chance to earn your trust'

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze’s checkered past in the Southeastern Conference means he’ll have to win more than just games. He’ll also have to win over Auburn fans. Freeze’s return to the league more than five years after his scandal-plagued exit was greeted by considerable backlash on social media from wary fans. The former Mississippi and Liberty coach had to talk about his past during his introductory news conference as much as his belief that Auburn can make a quick turnaround. He urged fans to “please give me a chance to earn your trust.” Freeze left Ole Miss after personal misconduct and NCAA violations.

Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal against Iran, but crashed into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand during the same play. The Chelsea striker was substituted at the start of the second half and taken to a hospital for tests. U.S. Soccer later posted a video showing Pulisic celebrating with his teammates at the team's hotel.

Doncic, Mavs edge Curry, Warriors in West finals replay

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-113 in the first meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists. The fourth quarter had plenty of playoff intensity as the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak. It was their longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd. The Warriors lost for just the second time in seven games. They beat the Mavericks in five games last spring on their way to the title. Stephen Curry scored 32 points for Golden State.

Ovechkin tops Gretzky for most road goals, Caps beat Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most road goals in NHL history, and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. Ovechkin has scored 403 of his 793 career goals away from home. Gretzky holds the overall record with 894. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals. John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots. Nils Hoglander scored for the Canucks, who had won three in a row. Spencer Martin made 23 saves. Ovechkin nearly netted a hat trick when Vancouver pulled Martin for an extra skater with just over six minutes left, but his rocket of a shot skimmed the outside of the post.

Former NFL QB Dilfer leading candidate to become UAB coach

A person with knowledge of the search tells The Associated Press that former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is the leading candidate to become the new coach at UAB. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because UAB was not making details of its search public. Dilfer, who led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl championship in 2000, has been the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2019. He has guided the school to three state championship games, including one scheduled for Thursday against Christ Presbyterian Academy. He has no previous college coaching experience.

In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — For soccer lovers in Ukraine, Russia's invasion and the devastation it has wrought have created uncertainties about both playing the sport and watching it. For Ukrainians these days, soccer trails well behind mere survival in the order of priorities. But the sport — like elsewhere — can offer an escape from the troubles of daily life. Running around a field offers up camaraderie, churns up body heat, and in this war-battered country, says simply: Life goes on. Watching the World Cup in Qatar gives a sense of connection to the rest of the world.

Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. Tuesday night’s match in Qatar likely eclipsed it. The Americans prevailed 1-0 on the pitch, where no one mentioned Iran’s nationwide protests, its expanding nuclear program and regional and international attacks linked back to Tehran. But those factors pushed the match beyond the stadium and into geopolitics. Even some protesters at Al Thumama Stadium said they felt threatened by pro-government officials on hand.