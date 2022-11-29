© 2022
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST
Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the protests breaking out in China against the government’s zero-COVID policy, President Biden's negotiations with railroad workers and climate change. He also weighs in on Democrats in the U.S. Senate moving quickly to pass legislation protecting same sex marriage before January and the U.S. Supreme Court's hearing on whether to overturn the wire fraud convictions of Albany Nanotech founder and former president Alain Kaloyeros and his co-defendants in the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging case.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
