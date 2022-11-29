Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the protests breaking out in China against the government’s zero-COVID policy, President Biden's negotiations with railroad workers and climate change. He also weighs in on Democrats in the U.S. Senate moving quickly to pass legislation protecting same sex marriage before January and the U.S. Supreme Court's hearing on whether to overturn the wire fraud convictions of Albany Nanotech founder and former president Alain Kaloyeros and his co-defendants in the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging case.

