Bronin won't run for third term as Hartford mayor

Hartford, Connecticut Mayor Luke Bronin says he will not run for a third four-year term next year. The Democrat made the announcement in a social media video Tuesday.

"This has not been an easy decision, but it's the right one," he said. "We've gotten so much important work under way and it's going to be awfully hard to step away from that. But the truth is that will always be true because the work is never done. The most that any of us can hope for is to do the work well and then past the baton. I've given everything I have to this job and I've loved it. Together, we've made Hartford far stronger than it used to be."

Bronin unseated Pedro Segarra in 2015 and won a second term four years later against former mayor Eddie Perez. Bronin previously served as general counsel for former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and in the Obama administration. He did not announce his future plans.

Governor Ned Lamont called him a vocal advocate for the capital city and “an important collaborator” with the administration.