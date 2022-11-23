Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree

A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody.

Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by Oleson. It crashed and he stole another truck.

He fled to Vermont and early Tuesday, Oleson was involved in a crash with the stolen truck in South Burlington.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oleson pulled a driver out of their car and tried to steal that vehicle. About 45 minutes later he burglarized the South End City Market and later Burlington Hyundai, where he stole a car.

He broke into two cars at a Shaw’s market and later tried to use a stolen credit card, all according to police.

Olesen was sent to the Northwest State Correctional Facility pending a court appearance on Tuesday.

