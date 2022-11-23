Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicate park honoring youth recreation pioneer

Plattsburgh officials rededicated a park this week as the town continues to refurbish all parks in its jurisdiction.

The town is upgrading all 11 of its parks over the next few years, each with a different theme. The latest to be completed is the May Currier Park on the Tom Miller Road. Its theme is creativity, music and inclusive play. Town officials and descendants of its namesake cut a ribbon to dedicate its new playground equipment.

“Get your scissors in," shouts Michael Cashman. "Here we go! On three we’re going to say May. One. Two. Three. May!”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman says the May Currier Park reflects the legacy of a woman dedicated to fostering children’s talents and who chaired the town’s Youth Commission.

“It is really important for communities to have an opportunity to understand lasting legacies. And when a park, a building, a structure, something is named after something often people can drive around and not necessarily remember who is that person behind the naming of things. What we wanted to do more than anything was to rededicate this beautiful park and this new imagined space to a beautiful woman that meant so much to our community.”

Town of Plattsburgh Recreation and Youth Services Director Erin Pangborn remembers conversations with May Currier’s grandson.

“I’ve heard stories of sports teams, arts and crafts programs and other activities which were organized and led by May herself. She definitely paved the way for recreation for Plattsburgh youth. May Currier Park still serves as one of our main locations for a variety of youth programming and now adult programming as well. Although the park has recently changed in appearance, we’d like to think that May would be happy with those improvements. Thank you to May Currier for always keeping children in her heart. We are honored to continue her legacy.”

Youngest granddaughter Diane Walker recalls May Currier as fun and feisty and says the park reflects her ideals.

“She was larger than life. She oozed creativity. She oozed love for children. They just brightened up her day and she dedicated her life to every kid whether she knew them or not. One of my favorite memories was sitting on a bench here, bleachers, watching a baseball game and a boy would walk by, a little 5, 6, 7-year- old boy, and she’d be ‘look at that kid. What a million dollar figure!’ You know she just appreciated kids and saw what they had the potential to be and just loved fostering that through creativity and sports and you know athletics. This would be her dream come true.”

May Currier died in 1970. The park named after her is the second to have upgrades completed.