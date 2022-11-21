Officials celebrate upgrades to town park

Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicated a recreation park Monday.

The town is refurbishing all 11 of its parks, each with a different theme. The May Currier Park’s theme is creativity, music and inclusive play with new amenities such as musical instruments.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says this park reflects its legacy.

“This park in particular is so important because it’s a reimagined space with a legacy that connects to generations of play and recreating.”

May Currier Park is one of the Town of Plattsburgh’s main locations for youth and adult programming.