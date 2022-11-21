© 2022
All Things Considered

Officials celebrate upgrades to town park

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
May Currier Park
Xylophone and bongos adjacent to swings at the May Currier Park in Plattsburgh

Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicated a recreation park Monday.

The town is refurbishing all 11 of its parks, each with a different theme. The May Currier Park’s theme is creativity, music and inclusive play with new amenities such as musical instruments.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says this park reflects its legacy.

“This park in particular is so important because it’s a reimagined space with a legacy that connects to generations of play and recreating.”

May Currier Park is one of the Town of Plattsburgh’s main locations for youth and adult programming.

