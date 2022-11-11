SportsReport: Rangers top Red Wings; Bruins defeat Flames

Silver says he doesn't believe Kyrie Irving is antisemitic

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he has “no doubt” that suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving is not antisemitic. Silver made those remarks to attendees at a conference in Washington. Meanwhile, LeBron James took to Twitter to defend his former teammate. Irving's status with the Nets remains a mystery. Those developments followed Nike co-founder Phil Knight telling CNBC, in an interview that aired earlier Thursday, that the relationship between the shoe giant and Irving is likely severed for good. The Nets also suspended Irving for at least five games. He has missed four already. It's unclear when he will return to play.

Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office has filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint for colluding to deceive fans at a news conference. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct. The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Lawyers representing the team say the Commanders welcome this opportunity to defend the organization in a court of law.

Foreman leads Panthers past rival Falcons in rain, 25-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Carolina Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15 on a rainy night. The Panthers piled up a season-high 232 yards on the ground, and Eddy Pineiro kicked four field goals after he missed two critical kicks in a 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons 11 days earlier. Marcus Mariota finished 19 of 30 for 186 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times and intercepted once. Atlanta fell to 4-6, leaving Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers alone atop the NFC South at 4-5.

US women fall to Germany, 1st 3-game losing streak since '93

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Rapinoe scored in the 85th minute for the top-ranked Americans, who had been unbeaten in 71 straight games at home. The team’s last loss on U.S. soil was to Australia in July 2017. The U.S. lost at England and Spain last month.

3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women’s volleyball team after they were stolen in a burglary. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the medals were in a safe that was taken on Oct. 29 from a Laguna Hills home. No arrests have been made. The medals were a gold from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a silver from the 2012 London games and a bronze from the 2016 games in Brazil. Another gold medal belonging to a women's volleyball team member was stolen in a car burglary in Anaheim in May. It was found and returned the next month. One arrest was made.

Golden Knights' Eichel quiets crowd in 2nd visit to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel turned the emotional hurt he experienced following his first trip to Buffalo in March by finding relief in facing his former team for a second time since being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. This time, Eichel embraced the chorus of boos from Sabres fans by responding to score three goals and an assist in the Golden Knights' 7-4 win. The former Sabres captain who was traded to Vegas a little over a year ago then closed the night with family and friends gathered in a corner of the arena long after the final horn sounded.

Snyder’s status, Watson’s ban, Flores’ lawsuit hang over NFL

The NFL’s overwhelming popularity just keeps on growing, no matter how many significant, unsavory off-field issues loom as its season enters its second half. There are multiple ongoing investigations of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, including one by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. He filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit Thursday against the team, Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. There is the impending return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson from an 11-game suspension negotiated with the league after about two dozen women filed civil suits accusing him of sexual misconduct. And there is the pending racial discrimination lawsuit brought by Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores.

No. 12 Texas honors slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The No. 12 Texas Longhorns honored slain Houston Christian star Darius Lee before the teams played Thursday night, a tribute planned by the players. Lee was killed last June in a shooting in his hometown of New York City. Lee, a 21-year-old senior who had been set to graduate in December, led the team in scoring and rebounding last season when it was known as Houston Baptist. The Longhorns came onto the court for warmups wearing shirts in Texas school colors with Lee’s name and his No. 23. Texas players then gave the shirts to Houston Christian players. Huskies players also wore shirts honoring Lee. Texas coach Chris Beard praised his players for coming up with the idea. Texas won the game, 82-31.

Rising travel, food costs straining college athletic budgets

College athletic programs of all sizes are reacting to inflation the same way as everyone else. They're looking for ways to save. Travel and food are the primary areas with increased costs. Schools in major conferences are working with boosters and other partners to try to bridge the financial gap. Arizona estimates it could spend $4 million more across the board this year than it would if the U.S. inflation rate hadn’t risen to more than 8%. Division III Mary Baldwin University in Virginia played exhibitions against Division II teams for a few thousand dollars to pay for basketball shoes.

Lewis Hamilton committed to helping Mercedes end slump

Lewis Hamilton rebounded from last year's crushing defeat in the Formula One season finale to return to racing when many believed he'd walk away. Instead, he refocused and returned in 2022 determined to win his record eighth title. But his Mercedes has been a beast to drive and Hamilton is winless as he heads into Sunday's race in Brazil. He has just two more chances to avoid the first losing season of his 16-year career. He wants a multi-year contract extension to help Mercedes rebuild its struggling car and to win a record eighth F1 title.

#17 Field Hockey to Face #6 Michigan in First Round

The first-round game is scheduled for Friday. The Great Danes (15-4, 6-2 America East) will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on fourth-seed Michigan (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten). Michigan ended their season with five straight wins to take the Big Ten Champion title. Falling in just one game throughout October, the Wolverines came back to win the title against Northwestern, the same team they lost to in October. UAlbany has been nationally ranked for more than half of the 2022 season. The Great Danes defeated two ranked teams during the regular season - #16 Boston College and #18 UMass. UAlbany defeated sixth-seed New Hampshire in the semifinals before taking down fifth-seed Stanford in shootouts for the America East title.