Republican small business-owner looks to replace McGovern in Congress

A Republican from Shrewsbury is trying to unseat longtime Democratic U.S. Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester in Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District.

Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, who owns a child care business, says his campaign is focused on issues such as poverty and hunger that he says politicians in both parties have failed to address.

While anchored in Worcester County, the district includes swaths of Hampshire and Franklin counties including the cities of Northampton and Greenfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke this morning with Sossa-Paquette.