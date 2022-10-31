© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Republican small business-owner looks to replace McGovern in Congress

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published October 31, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
submitted photo
Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette is running for Congress in Massachusett's 2nd District

Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette calls for new leadership

A Republican from Shrewsbury is trying to unseat longtime Democratic U.S. Representative Jim McGovern of Worcester in Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District.

Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette, who owns a child care business, says his campaign is focused on issues such as poverty and hunger that he says politicians in both parties have failed to address.

While anchored in Worcester County, the district includes swaths of Hampshire and Franklin counties including the cities of Northampton and Greenfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke this morning with Sossa-Paquette.

2022 Massachusetts Election U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern Jeffrey Sossa-Paquette
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
