SportsReport: Bruins top Red Wings; Canadiens beat Sabres

Jackson shines, Ravens beat Brady, struggling Bucs 27-22

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0 start, and the 45-year-old Brady finds finds himself riding a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002 — his first season as a full-time starter with the New England Patriots. Jackson beat the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback for the second time in as many career meetings, directing TD drives of 77, 80 and 85 yards after Baltimore sputtered early and trailed 10-3 at halftime.

Verlander, seeking 1st World Series win, opens for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander remains in search of his first World Series win after going 0-6 with a 5.68 ERA in seven Series starts. The 39-year-old right-hander starts for the Houston Astros on Friday night. Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies, the first third-place team to reach a World Series. Verlander likely is headed to his third Cy Young Award in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, going 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA to give him a 244-133 record and a 3.24 ERA in 17 seasons.

Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic found Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock for 3s in the extra period as Dallas built a nine-point lead en route to its first road win of the season. Doncic also had two baskets in overtime on the way to becoming the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant had 37 for the Nets,

Baker laments lack of US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is deeply disturbed that there project to be no U.S.-born Black players in this year's World Series. Neither Baker's Houston Astros or the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to include any U.S.-born Black players on their rosters for Game 1 on Friday night. The 73-year-old Baker is one of two Black MLB managers. He laments that young Black players in the U.S. aren't getting the same experience he did as a kid, when he watched Black major league stars Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and his personal favorite, Tommy Davis. Baker says “we need to do something before we lose them.”

Phillies' World Series run leads wild run of Philly success

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies are leading a sports renaissance in the city. They are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. They are trying to win the World Series for the first time since 2008. The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0 and the last undefeated team in the NFL. The Philadelphia Union are one win away from playing for the MLS championship. Celebrity fans such as “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller are all aboard the Phillies bandwagon.

Soccer player injured in knife attack calls himself 'lucky'

MILAN (AP) — Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí called himself “lucky” to survive after getting wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center. He was being treated following injuries to his back and mouth. Five people were stabbed Thursday and one was killed after a man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf. Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack at a shopping center in the Milan suburb of Assago. The 29-year-old Marí plays for Serie A club Monza on loan from Arsenal. He does not have life-threating injuries but was receiving medical attention at the Niguarda hospital in Milan.

Bryson Barnes leads No. 14 Utah past Washington State, 21-17

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Backup quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown and No. 14 Utah beat Washington State 21-17 on Thursday night to stay in the hunt for the Pac-12 championship game. Barnes, who started in place of injured Cam Rising, completed 17 of 27 passes for Utah (6-2, 4-1), which was off last week after edging Southern California in a 43-42 shootout Oct. 15. Cameron Ward completed 27 of 31 passes for 222 yards for Washington State (4-4, 1-4), which has lost four of its past five games and was also off a week ago. The Cougars were without rushing leader Nakia Watson and top receiver Renard Bell because of injuries.

Morris, No. 24 Wolfpack rally past Hokies for 22-21 win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-year quarterback MJ Morris threw for three second-half touchdowns to help No. 24 North Carolina State rally from 18 down in the third quarter to beat Virginia Tech 22-21 on Thursday night. Morris took over for starter Jack Chambers to lead an unexpected comeback for the Wolfpack. N.C. State trailed 21-3 on Grant Wells’ 20-yard TD keeper with 4:02 in the third quarter. But Morris directed three straight touchdown drives. He hit Thayer Thomas for two scores, including the go-ahead one with 7:38 left. Wells ran for two scores and had an 85-yard touchdown pass for the Hokies.

Inflation, gas prices looming over sports biz, concessions

CHICAGO (AP) — Persistently high inflation and gas prices are looming over sports and the monetary pipeline that resumed when fans returned to games amid the pandemic. The most recent Consumer Price Index Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an 8.2% rise in costs in September from a year earlier. Increases in the shelter, food, and medical care indexes were among the largest contributors to the rise in costs. Given the industry’s reliance on disposable income, the CPI numbers are a troubling sign for sports business leaders.

FBI probing ex-CIA officer's spying for World Cup host Qatar

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered spy services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy. That's according to an Associated Press investigation into the work Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors did for Qatar. Two people familiar with the FBI probe say it is focused on whether Chalker broke laws related to foreign lobbying, surveillance and exporting sensitive technologies. Chalker’s lawyer says the company never engaged in any unlawful activity.