SportsReport: New York Islanders beat crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0

Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night. The Lakers dropped to 0-4 under new coach Darvin Ham. They remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season. Anthony Davis, dealing with lower back tightness, had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles. LeBron James had 19 points to run his double-digit streak to 1,100 games. Russell Westbrook was held out to rest a sore left hamstring. Jokic finished an assist shy of a triple-double.

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return. The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.

No US-born Black players on expected World Series rosters

No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. Slightly over 7% of players on opening day rosters this season were Black. The Astros and Phillies will announce their 26-man rosters several hours before Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner plans to keep Aaron Boone as his manager. Steinbrenner, speaking as he left the Yankees' player development complex., said he believes Boone is a very good manager and "I don’t see a change there.” Boone agreed last October to a three-year deal with a team option for 2025. Cleveland extended the Division Series to five games before New York was swept in four games by Houston in the ALCS. The Yankees have not appeared in the World Series since winning their 27th championship in 2009.

Broncos' Russell Wilson says he's 'ready to roll' in London

HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday at the Harrow School outside London. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. Hackett held Wilson out of Sunday's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring. Wilson has only missed four games as a pro and is in the midst of his worst season. The Broncos are 2-5 despite an impressive defense.

Bucks use lopsided run after Nash ejected, beat Nets 110-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks went on a lopsided run after Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter and beat the Nets 110-99. Nash was ejected for the first time as Nets coach since taking over at the start of the 2020-21 season. Nash was ejected twice during his 18-season playing career. Bobby Portis had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, while Jrue Holiday had 15 points. Kevin Durant scored 33, Kyrie Irving 27 and Royce O’Neale 12 for the Nets.

Nash hopeful Nets' Simmons regains 'joy of playing the game'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he wants to see Ben Simmons regain “that joy of playing the game” as the three-time All-Star tries to bounce back after missing all of last season. Simmons hasn’t scored more than seven points in any of Brooklyn’s first four games as the Nets have staggered to a 1-3 start. He had four points nine assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes Wednesday as the Nets fell 110-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber's power surge has fueled the Philadelphia Phillies in their run to the World Series. He will be the leadoff hitter for Game 1 Friday night in Houston against the Astros. He led the National League with 46 home runs this season and hit three more in the NL Championship Series against San Diego. Phillies manager Rob Thomson lauded Schwarber’s clubhouse contributions and noted how the slugger has seemed to enjoy holding court in front of his locker with younger teammates.

World Series ump crew youngest in years, nod to K-zone tech

The seven-man umpire crew working this World Series is easily the youngest in recent memory. It reflects the impact of computerized strike zones, plus other factors including injuries, retirements and postseason rotations. At an average age of 45.7 years old, the crew calling the Philadelphia Phillies-Houston Astros matchup is more than five years younger than the average of World Series crews over the past decade, The Associated Press tallied. So young, in fact, there won’t be a full-time regular-season crew chief on the field in Game 2 on Saturday night. Usually, two or sometimes three veteran chiefs are on the Fall Classic crew. The Series starts Friday night in Houston.

British minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is facing criticism after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some “compromise” and "be respectful of the host nation.” The comments were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office. A senior figure in the opposition Labour party called them “shockingly tone deaf.” Homosexual activity is criminalized in Qatar and Cleverly was asked about the issue in the wake of a British activist holding a one-man protest accusing the country of jailing members of the LGBTQ community.