WAMC has received a number of first- and second-place honors in the Journalists Association of New York 2022 Broadcast Contest

Awards were distributed at an October 15th ceremony in Saratoga Springs.

“We are so honored to receive these awards from JANY,” WAMC President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock said. “This vital regional reporting and programming only exists because of our wonderful members and listeners who count on WAMC.”

A New York Minute In History won first place for Best Podcast. It is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio, the New York State Museum and Archivist Media, with support from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The podcast is hosted by New York State Historian Devin Lander and Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts. It is produced by WAMC’s Jesse King and Jim Levulis.

In awarding A New York Minute In History, the JANY judges commented “Enjoyed listening to some New York history in these modern times.”

A list of other JANY awards WAMC received include:

ART ATHENS GENERAL EXCELLENCE OF INDIVIDUAL REPORTING

Second place: Pat Bradley

DIGITAL PRESENCE

Second place: WAMC

Judges’ comments: Solid homepage presence with a good mix of news (local and NPR), features, etc. Extra points for collaborations with local TV station weather guy and Albany Times Union. The combined follower audience is impressive. The app is comprehensive and easy to use. The WAMC Podcasts site is a good idea and well-organized. Impressed with the overall professional quality of the station.

INVESTIGATIVE + WATCHDOG REPORTING

First place: WAMC, "Strife Between Police Reform Activists, Local Governments, Local Police Grows."

Judges’ comments: Plenty of information provided to keep us well informed.

NEWSCAST

First place: WAMC

NEWS SERIES

Second place: WAMC, "Keeping the Holiday Spirit Alive Through the Pandemic"

PODCAST

First place: Jesse King and Jim Levulis, WAMC, Albany, "A New York Minute in History"

Judges’ comments: Enjoyed listening to some New York history in these modern times.

PUBLIC SERVICE

First place: Jim Levulis, WAMC, "Meeting the Capital Region's Top Law Enforcement Figures"

Second place: WAMC, "Liberty Bell Alliance Caught up in Jan. 6 Siege, Local Outrage."

SPORTS COVERAGE

First place: Lucas Willard, "Fans Return for 2021 Saratoga Meet."

SPORTS FEATURE

First place: WAMC, "The Saga of the MLB Trivia Challenge, as Told by Tom Merritt and Bob Costas" Second place: Ian Pickus, "Shen Baseball Coach Pulling for Anderson, Braves in World Series Battle with Houston"

SPOT NEWS COVERAGE

Second place: WAMC, "Cuomo Resignation"

USE OF SOUND

Second place: Lucas Willard, WAMC, "Counting Eels in the Hudson River Estuary."

WEATHERCAST

First place: Paul Caiano and Garett Argianas, WAMC-FM, Albany

Judges’ comments: Like the calm voice, pretty credible way to go out and begin your day.

In May, WAMC received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category News Documentary for its Oral History of the Capitol Siege.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

WAMC is also the proud recipient of three Excellence in Broadcasting Awards in the 56th annual New York State Broadcasters Association contest.

WAMC won for Outstanding Election Coverage, for coverage of elections in Pittsfield and North Adams; for Outstanding Live Local Coverage, for coverage of the summer standoff between demonstrators and Albany Police outside a downtown police station; and Outstanding Podcast, for "A New York Minute in History."

