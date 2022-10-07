© 2022
Ahead of Greylock Ramble, Mass. DCR issues water alert for hikers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published October 7, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT
Ahead of a popular hiking event, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says people cannot refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock in the Town of Adams due to water quality issues with the potable water tap.

The 54th Greylock Ramble – a hike up the state’s tallest mountain – is Monday. DCR says routine testing of wells in September came back positive for E. Coli at one of six sites. A boil order has been issued for Bascom Lodge and to prevent accidental consumption, the outdoor spigot has been turned off. DCR says potable water is available at the Mount Greylock State Reservation campground and visitor center, and bottled water is available for sale at Bascom Lodge at the summit of Mount Greylock.

The agency is advising hikers to bring extra water for their hikes on the mountain, and to fill their water bottles at the visitor’s center if necessary.

Bascom Lodge closes for the season on October 23. The road to the summit will close and services at the summit will conclude at the end of the season on October 30. The visitor’s center, which is at the base of the mountain in Lanesborough, is open year-round.

