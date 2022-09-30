SportsReport: Red Sox top Orioles; Cubs shut out Phillies

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, and was stretchered from the field. The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was conscious and had movement in all his extremities after being taken by stretcher from the field and to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The Dolphins said after their 27-15 loss to the Bengals that Tagovailoa was expected to be released from the hospital and fly home with the team. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa sustained a concussion when was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard and removed via stretcher.

Explainer: Tua Tagovailoa, fencing response and NFL protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday, and many want to know why he was playing at all. Tagovailoa and the team claimed the first scary injury Sunday, when he struggled to walk after a big hit, was actually a concern with his back. His swift return still prompted a joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. He was carried off on a stretcher Thursday and hospitalized with concussion symptoms after being slammed to the turf. He fell into what seemed to be a “fencing position" after the hit, a possible indication of a traumatic brain injury.

Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, Angels beat Athletics 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he led the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2. In his final home start of the season, Ohtani issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 22 batters in order. Conner Capel broke up the no-hit bid with a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field with two outs in the eighth. Even if Soto had been able to field it, he would have had trouble throwing out Capel. Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Max Stassi had solo home runs for the Angels, who have won four straight and five of six.

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins' training facility Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, the team said its stadium could host the game after assessing damage caused by the storm. The NFL had said the game would be played in Minneapolis if it couldn't be played in Tampa.

PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics

The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The tour responded to the amended antitrust lawsuit by LIV Golf. The tour also filed a counterclaim seeking damages against the rival league. The tour claims LIV Golf has used Saudi Arabian funds to lure top players and has misled them by claiming the tour could not enforce its regulations. The tour has suspended players who have signed with LIV Golf for not having releases to play competing events. A judge in August ruled against three players seeking an emergency stay to play on tour.

Big series in A-T-L: Mets vs Braves with NL East on the line

ATLANTA (AP) — Two months into the season, it looked like the New York Mets were headed for an NL East runaway. Not so fast was the reply from the reigning World Series champions. Sparked by two budding stars, the Atlanta Braves suddenly found their mojo. Now, they’re a mere game behind the Mets heading into the biggest series of the year, a three-game set in Atlanta on the final weekend of the regular season. While both teams have locked up playoff berths, the East champion earns a first-round bye. Just an enticing, this is the only division race that hasn't been settled.

Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn't practice Thursday after crashing his car earlier this week. Police cited Garrett for speeding, saying he lost control on a rural road Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Garrett flipped his Porsche and hit a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. Garrett and a 23-year-old female passenger were both treated at a hospital after the crash. The Browns have not ruled out Garrett for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

North Americans in Russia's KHL face difficult decisions

North American players in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League are in a difficult position amid calls from the U.S. and Canadian governments for them to leave. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert urging American citizens to leave Russia. The KHL responded by saying there was no concern about U.S.- or Canada-born hockey players being conscripted for the war in Ukraine. The arrest and conviction of American women's basketball star Brittney Griner has heightened tensions. An agent who represents Canadian hockey players in the KHL says he's not worried about the safety of his clients.

Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9. The Mariners moved a half-game ahead of Tampa Bay for the second of three AL wild cards and reduced their magic number to one for clinching a postseason spot. One more win or a Baltimore loss would give Seattle its first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest drought in the four major North American professional sports. The Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top wild card, which hosts a best-of-three series beginning Oct. 7. The other two wild cards play on the road.

Riley with 66 shares lead at Sanderson Farms in home state

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Davis Riley has a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Riley grew up in Mississippi about 90 miles away and considers this a fifth major. He thinks that's why he has struggled the last few years. He was bogey-free in the opening round for a 66. Will Gordon also is at 66. Riley got his birdies early. Gordon did most of his work late in the rough. They were one shot ahead of a group of eight players. That includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who played in the Presidents Cup last week. Defending champion Sam Burns is at 70.