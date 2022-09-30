© 2022

WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
News
Midday Magazine

Activists to lead walk against violence in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence held a walk and rally in the city's North End in October 2020.

Sunday's walk is in city's North End neighorhood

People will take to the streets in Springfield, Massachusetts this Sunday in a demonstration against violence.

The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence is hosting a walk and rally.

These biannual events are part remembrances for victims of violence and part calls for neighborhood action.

The walk on Sunday begins at 2:30 pm in the parking lot at Blessed Sacrament Church at 40 Waverly Street and will end there with a rally at about 3:15 pm.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Rev. Lauren Holm, pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Springfield and convenor of the Campaign Nonviolence.

News Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
