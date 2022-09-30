Activists to lead walk against violence in Springfield

People will take to the streets in Springfield, Massachusetts this Sunday in a demonstration against violence.

The Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence is hosting a walk and rally.

These biannual events are part remembrances for victims of violence and part calls for neighborhood action.

The walk on Sunday begins at 2:30 pm in the parking lot at Blessed Sacrament Church at 40 Waverly Street and will end there with a rally at about 3:15 pm.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Rev. Lauren Holm, pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Springfield and convenor of the Campaign Nonviolence.