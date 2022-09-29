This election season features a dearth of debates

Across the country, candidates for election this November are ducking televised debates.

What was a time-honored tradition now seems endangered by a trend toward limited political engagement.

Candidates for U.S. Senate and Governor in several states have refused all debate invitations during this election cycle.

The no-shows are mostly Republican candidates, but not exclusively.

For more on the implications of candidates for public office refusing to participate in public debates, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor and head of the Western New England University Polling Institute.