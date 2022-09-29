© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC 1400 AM will be off of the air Sept. 29 and 30.
News
Midday Magazine

This election season features a dearth of debates

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published September 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
debate.PNG
More candidates for elected office this year are reluctant to debate.

An American political tradition may be fading

Across the country, candidates for election this November are ducking televised debates.

What was a time-honored tradition now seems endangered by a trend toward limited political engagement.

Candidates for U.S. Senate and Governor in several states have refused all debate invitations during this election cycle.

The no-shows are mostly Republican candidates, but not exclusively.

For more on the implications of candidates for public office refusing to participate in public debates, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor and head of the Western New England University Polling Institute.

Tags
News 2022 Electionstim vercellotti
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill