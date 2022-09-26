© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Legislation passes to highlight vacancies on Springfield boards, commissions

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published September 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Springfield City Hall at night
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Some municipal commissions in Springfield, Massachusetts have not met in many years because of a shortage of members.

Objective is to encourage more people to volunteer to serve municipal government

There is an effort being made to get more people involved directly in municipal affairs in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council has voted to give preliminary approval to an ordinance intended to bolster participation on non-paid advisory boards and commissions.

Sponsored by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the ordinance requires the City Clerk to keep an up-to-date public listing of the makeup of these entities and to create an application process for people seeking appointments to serve.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman about the legislation.

Tags
News Springfield City CouncilJesse Lederman