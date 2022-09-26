Legislation passes to highlight vacancies on Springfield boards, commissions

There is an effort being made to get more people involved directly in municipal affairs in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council has voted to give preliminary approval to an ordinance intended to bolster participation on non-paid advisory boards and commissions.

Sponsored by City Council President Jesse Lederman, the ordinance requires the City Clerk to keep an up-to-date public listing of the makeup of these entities and to create an application process for people seeking appointments to serve.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Lederman about the legislation.

