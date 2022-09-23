WAMC Sports Report: Celtics suspend coach for season

The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season. The move takes effect immediately and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said Udoka was being sanctioned because of an improper relationship with a member of the organization. Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not reveal that detail publicly.

NFL

Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and the Cleveland Browns bounced back from their epic meltdown four days earlier to beat the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17. The Browns built a nine-point lead early in the fourth on Chubb’s 1-yard run and then held on for dear life. On Sunday, Cleveland blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes and lost by a point to the New York Jets. The Steelers pulled within 23-17 on Chris Boswell’s 34-yard field goal with 1:48 left but couldn't recover an onside kick. The Browns concluded the game with a meaningless defensive touchdown.

While Aaron Rodgers has a deep appreciation for what Tom Brady has accomplished during an unparalleled NFL career, he doesn’t see himself following the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s lead of playing well into his 40s. The 38-year-old Rodgers explains that he has interests outside football and thinks he'll be ready to move on before he's 45. Brady turned 45 during training camp is back for a 23rd season, pursuing what he called “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs host Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, the first meeting between the teams since the NFC championship game two seasons ago. The Bucs won that one on the way to winning the Super Bowl.

MLB

Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth. Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-4 in the ninth. He drove a fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center. The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited in anticipation as Judge jogged toward first base. But they groaned in unison as Kiké Hernández made the catch a one step in front of the fence. Meanwhile, The Phillies beat the Braves 1-0. The NY Mets were off last night. They begin a series at Oakland tonight at 9:40.

NHL

The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL that Russian players are not welcome for season-opening games because of the invasion of Ukraine. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are set to play regular-season games Oct. 7 and 8 in Prague’. Each team has just one Russian player who is expected to make the roster. The NHL is coming back to Europe for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the league is not concerned about Russian players traveling to the games or suiting up to play.

GOLF

The Americans have the stronger team and they looked the part at the Presidents Cup. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay improved to 5-0 in foursomes. They won the opening match and set the tone. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth won the next match, and the Americans were on their way. They wound up with a 4-1 lead over an outmanned International team. The lone point for the visitors came from Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis. Max Homa and Tony Finau won the final hole in the final match to add to the American lead at Quail Hollow.

World Cup

Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan in the women’s basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists. In other games, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Canada faced France and Australia played Mali later.

TENNIS

Roger Federer says he was paying attention along with everybody else when Serena Williams played what is expected to be her last match three weeks ago at the U.S. Open. He wasn't surprised she is moving on from her playing career, just as he is after one last match at the Laver Cup on Friday. He recognizes that their back-to-back exits after about a quarter-century each in tennis will spur some fans to move on from the sport. Federer insists in an interview with The Associated Press that plenty will stick around. That's because he thinks new superstars will emerge to keep folks interested.