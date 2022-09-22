Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a ruling by a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s hold on the Justice Department’s ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation and the new civil charges brought against the Republican in New York.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on updates to the war in Ukraine and previews commentator Alex Jones' first court appearance in a trial for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

