© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NY AG Tish James sues Trump, former president's adult children over business fraud
News
Morning Edition

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a ruling by a federal appeals court to lift a judge’s hold on the Justice Department’s ability to use classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation and the new civil charges brought against the Republican in New York.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on updates to the war in Ukraine and previews commentator Alex Jones' first court appearance in a trial for calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.

Tags
News Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press