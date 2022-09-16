SportsReport: 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announces retirement

Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Justin Herbert finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and lead the AFC West.

Federer, Serena retire; tennis moves on to Alcaraz, Swiatek

The timing of it all hardly could be more symbolic: All within a span of two weeks, Serena Williams plays what is believed to be her last match at age 40, Roger Federer announces he’ll be retiring at 41, Iga Swiatek wins her third Grand Slam title at 21, and Carlos Alcaraz gets his first at 19. After so much handwringing in recent years about what would become of tennis once transcendent superstars such as Williams and Federer leave the game, the sport does seem to be in good hands as it prepares to move on. Federer said Thursday he will exit after the Laver Cup next week. Williams lost in the third round of the U.S. Open on Sept. 2.

Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 22 points and A’ja Wilson added 19 for the Aces.

Lindor, Carrasco shine on Clemente Day, Mets beat Bucs 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — On a Roberto Clemente Day particularly meaningful to both of them, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco propelled the New York Mets past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 to extend their slim lead in the NL East. Lindor launched his 24th home run to set a Mets season record for shortstops, and Carrasco struck out 11 in six splendid innings for his 15th win as New York moved a game ahead of idle Atlanta. Slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach drove in three runs against his former team, and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos delivered an RBI single for his first major league hit. The Mets halted a five-game home losing streak and rebounded from a three-game sweep by the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

Sarver should resign, says Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi

Phoenix Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi has called for team owner Robert Sarver to resign, saying there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace. Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million by the NBA on Tuesday. A 10-month investigation showed that the Suns owner had used racist language, made crude and sexually suggestive comments to employees, and had bullying tendencies. LeBron James and Chris Paul have said the league didn't do enough to penalize Sarver.

NHL, players remain committed to hosting Feb. 2024 World Cup

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The NHL and players remain committed to hosting a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024 even as they work through some unexpected logistical challenges. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, the Players' Association's Mathieu Schneider and staffs are working daily to attempt to overcome hurdles related to staging part of the tournament in Europe. The plan is to have eight teams involved in the first international tournament featuring the top players in the world since the World Cup in 2016. The league has not participated in the past two Olympics. A decision has not yet been made about what to do about Russia amid the country's war in Ukraine.

MLB celebrates Roberto Clemente Day, ceremony at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrated its 21st annual Roberto Clemente Day on Thursday, with festivities centered in New York where the Mets hosted the Hall of Fame outfielder’s former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates. Clemente died in a plane crash at age 38 attempting to deliver relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua on New Year’s Eve 1972. To mark the 50th anniversary year of that tragedy, more than a dozen winners of baseball’s treasured Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy and playing excellence joined Clemente family members at Citi Field for the pregame ceremony.

Rays start 9 Latin American players, rout Blue Jays 11-0

TORONTO (AP) — Yandy Díaz hit a three-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays — starting an unprecedented nine Latin American players on Roberto Clemente Day — routed Toronto 11-0 on Thursday to pull within a half-game of the Blue Jays in the wild-card chase. Clemente, the late Hall of Fame outfielder from Puerto Rico, was a two-time World Series winner and NL MVP who played 18 seasons with Pittsburgh. Shane McClanahan returned from the injured list to pitch five shutout innings Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run and added an RBI single.

Fowler begins with new caddie, coach and early 67 in Napa

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Rickie Fowler shot a 5-under 67 and was four shots off the lead after when play was suspended for the day at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. Justin Lower was the first-round leader with a 63, two shots ahead of defending champion Max Homa. The start of play was delayed by fog at the PGA Tour's season opener, and 35 players didn't finish their opening rounds. Fowler has new clubs, a new caddie and a new swing coach in Butch Harmon, although he has worked with Harmon in the past. The last of Fowler's five PGA Tour wins was in 2019 at the Phoenix Open.

As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career

Roger Federer is leaving tennis after more than two decades as a pro player with a style that rarely betrayed the effort behind his mastery. He won 20 Grand Slam titles and once reached 10 consecutive major finals and built enduring rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer helped bring his sport around the world and played against and beat top players from various generations. He was not afraid to reinvent himself and tinker with his racket or his style. His departure comes shortly after Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last tournament of her illustrious career.