As MassDOT repairs Route 7’s Moody Bridge in Williamstown, drivers will face weekend detours

Williamstown Community Development Department Director Andrew Groff says the Route 7 Moody Bridge over the Hoosic River will be closed from Friday evening until Monday morning.

“It’s a state owned bridge, and according to our partners at [Massachusetts Department of Transportation], they're just making sure that it's going to last a long time into the future and they're going to give it a whole new road surface,” he told WAMC.

The detour around the closed bridge will follow Route 2 to Cole Avenue to North Hoosac Road to Bridges Road to Sand Springs Road.