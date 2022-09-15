© 2022
As MassDOT repairs Route 7’s Moody Bridge in Williamstown, drivers will face weekend detours

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Repairs to a bridge on a major thoroughfare in Williamstown, Massachusetts will send drivers on a detour this weekend.

Williamstown Community Development Department Director Andrew Groff says the Route 7 Moody Bridge over the Hoosic River will be closed from Friday evening until Monday morning.

“It’s a state owned bridge, and according to our partners at [Massachusetts Department of Transportation], they're just making sure that it's going to last a long time into the future and they're going to give it a whole new road surface,” he told WAMC.

The detour around the closed bridge will follow Route 2 to Cole Avenue to North Hoosac Road to Bridges Road to Sand Springs Road.

News williamstown
