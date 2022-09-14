Bennett sues Cuomo and former governor's top aides; Cuomo files ethics complaint against AG

A former aide to Andrew Cuomo whose allegations against the ex-New York governor helped lead to his resignation is now suing Cuomo and several members of his inner circle.

Charlotte Bennett filed a federal lawsuit against Cuomo for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation. The suit also names ex-Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, Chief of Staff Jill DesRosiers, and Special Counsel Judith Mogul.

Bennett was 25 when, while working as the governor’s executive assistant, she says the Democrat “subjected her to sexualized comments about her appearance, assigned her humiliating and demeaning tasks, and asked her unwanted questions about her personal life, relationships and history as a sexual assault survivor.” The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Cuomo’s attorney responded in a statement, saying “the governor has always said he didn’t harass anyone” and that Bennett lacks credibility, adding, “We’ll see them in court.”

It comes just after Cuomo filed an ethics complaint against state Attorney General Tish James, whose investigation of allegations against the third-term governor led to his resignation under pressure in August 2021.

Cuomo has claimed that probe was politically-motivated, while James stands by its findings.