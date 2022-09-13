Dr. Alan Chartock's Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the mounting criticism coming from inside Russia against President Vladimir Putin as Russia continues to lose ground in its war in Ukraine. He also weighs in on the new updates to the ongoing investigations into whether former President Donald Trump illegally took sensitive documents from the White House and his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Dr. Chartock also considers an article describing the dramatic drop in child poverty and Columbia University's drop in college rankings.