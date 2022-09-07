Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and his successful campaign to receive the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman and what it could mean for other future elections.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the ongoing investigation into whether former President Donald Trump illegally took sensitive documents from the White House, the pending indictment of former Trump staffer Steve Bannon and climate change.

