News
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

Alan Chartock
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and his successful campaign to receive the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman and what it could mean for other future elections.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the ongoing investigation into whether former President Donald Trump illegally took sensitive documents from the White House, the pending indictment of former Trump staffer Steve Bannon and climate change.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
