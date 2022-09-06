Campbell wins Democratic primary for Mass AG

Andrea Campbell has won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts Attorney General, beating Shannon Liss-Riordan. Quentin Palfrey was also on the ballot, but dropped out and threw his support behind Campbell last month.

Campbell, a former Boston City Councilor, is aiming to keep the office in Democratic hands as Attorney General Maura Healey runs for governor.

James McMahon, who lost to Healey in 2018, was unopposed in the Republican primary for attorney general.

Liss-Riordan poured millions of dollars of her own money into the losing effort. The race split elected officials in Massachusetts.

Incumbent Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin easily won the Democratic primary Tuesday as he vies for an eighth term. Galvin turned away a challenge from Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP. Sullivan was running to become the first Black person to serve in that post in the state. The winner will face Republican Rayla Campbell in November. Campbell is also Black.

