SportsReport: Yankees top Angels; Twins top Red Sox

Venus Williams, Raducanu, Osaka all out in US Open 1st round

NEW YORK (AP) — Past U.S. Open champions Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu all have lost in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams, who won two of her seven major titles in New York, was beaten by Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets Tuesday. Their match came a day after Serena Williams won her first-round match in a much fuller and louder Arthur Ashe Stadium. Venus, who turned 42 in June, has not made any pronouncements about her future in tennis, unlike her younger sibling. Osaka is also a two-time title winner at the U.S. Open and was beaten by Danielle Collins. Raducanu became the third defending champion at Flushing Meadows to bow out in the first round, eliminated by Alizé Cornet.

Analysis: Can Serena Williams keep going at the US Open?

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams now can say she has won a U.S. Open match in her teens, her 20s, her 30s and her 40s. She also has won a championship at Flushing Meadows in her teens, 20s and 30s. So what about in her 40s? It might be a tad too much to expect that sort of fit-for-a-script run over the next two weeks in what Williams has hinted will be her last tournament of a career with six U.S. Open trophies and 23 Grand Slam titles overall. Williams, who turns 41 next month. heads into the second round on Wednesday night against the No. 2 seed in the women’s bracket, Anett Kontaveit.

Raiders' Leatherwood, Browns' Rosen among wave of NFL cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders have waived offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. He is the third of the club’s three first-round draft picks in 2020-21 to get dumped before the end of his second season. NFL teams had a Tuesday deadline to cut rosters to 53 players for the regular season. Many moves were procedural steps before those players come back. Cleveland released quarterback Josh Rosen. He was an extra arm as the Browns navigated the situation with Deshaun Watson. Rosen was working to be Jacoby Brissett's backup during Watson's 11-game suspension.

Judge hits 51st HR as Yankees snap skid, top Angels 7-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a three-run shot for his 51st homer of the season, and the New York Yankees snapped their three-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Judge connected for the second straight night at Angel Stadium, driving a high fastball from Mike Mayers deep into the right-field stands. An Orange County crowd packed with Yankees fans gave another raucous standing ovation to the California-born slugger attempting to chase down Roger Maris’ AL home run record of 61 in 1961.

'Arms race': NIL compensation now a potent recruiting weapon

The NCAA instituted a policy last summer allowing athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness. The idea was that it would give established players a chance to profit off their fame but wouldn’t be used as a recruiting weapon. That’s not how it’s worked out. The NCAA emphasizes that rules remain in effect to avoid pay-for-play situations or improper inducements. But there’s nothing stopping colleges from pointing out to recruits how much their athletes on campus have made through NIL compensation deals. It has now become common.

EXPLAINER: Name, image and licensing in college, HS sports

School is back in session across the United States. That means new textbooks, new clothes and maybe new name, image and licensing deals. College athletes and some high school athletes can make money doing things like social media posts, in-person appearances and hosting sports camps. College students are becoming more and more familiar with so-called NIL compensation. It remains relatively new at the high school level.

Timmy Trumpet muted in Mets' loss, back Wednesday for Díaz

NEW YORK (AP) — Timmy Trumpet was all set to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets. The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and blare his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Díaz emerged from the bullpen. But Díaz never got into the game as the Dodgers won 4-3. Instead, Mets fans had to be content to sing along as Trumpet played a more muted version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” from just outside the Los Angeles dugout during the seventh-inning stretch. Minutes after attending his first major league game, Trumpet tweeted he’d back Wednesday night, hoping again to play Díaz’s wildly popular entrance song in person.

QB Deshaun Watson leaves Browns as NFL suspension begins

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson has begun serving his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, a punishment that will keep Watson away from the team until Oct. 10. Watson was placed on the reserve/suspended by commissioner list before practice as the Browns finalized their initial 53-man roster. The 26-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson will miss 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and must undergo mandatory treatment and counseling before he can be reinstated. Watson is not permitted to have contact with team personnel during his suspension.

Mayfield's comments add spark to Browns-Panthers Week 1 game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night. “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to what Frelund said on a podcast.

4-time Slam champ Osaka loses to American Collins at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has lost in the first round of a second consecutive major tournament. She fell in straight sets to Danielle Collins in a big-hitting matchup at the U.S. Open. Collins reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January and showed that same sort of hard-court form in her victory over former No. 1 Osaka that ended after midnight. Entering this matchup, Osaka held a 3-0 career edge against Collins. Osaka won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021. But this season, she lost in the third round in Australia, the first round at the French Open, then sat out Wimbledon.