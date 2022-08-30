Dropping bid for Mass. AG, Palfrey backs Campbell in Democratic primary

Massachusetts attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is suspending his campaign in Tuesday’s Democratic primary and endorsing Andrea Campbell for the post.

Campbell also has the backing of outgoing AG Maura Healey, the Democratic frontrunner for governor. Palfrey, an attorney focused on voting rights, struggled to break through against Campbell and labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has poured her own money into the race. Palfrey will remain on the ballot as early voting continues.

He tells the Boston Globe “it’s been pretty clear” he would not win the primary. Campbell is a former Boston City Councilor and Palfrey says despite their policy differences, she would be a strong leader for the office.

Republican James McMahon is unopposed in the GOP primary.

The Liss-Riordan campaign quickly blasted Palfrey in a statement, writing: "It’s disappointing that Quentin Palfrey would choose petty insider politics over people. His campaign claimed to value putting experience to work for Massachusetts and fighting for progressive policies. It’s a shame he’s willing to throw that away to curry favor with political elites.”