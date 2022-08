WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a fiery midterm speech made by President Joe Biden Thursday night, in which he said the GOP’s turned toward ‘semi-fascism.' He also discusses updates to the Russia's war in Ukraine, today's noon deadline for the Justice Department to release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit and corporal punishment in schools.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the extreme weather caused by climate change.