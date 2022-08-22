Glenville, NY man earns President's Volunteer Service Award for disaster response work

A Glenville, New York man has won a President’s Volunteer Service Award for his work with ShelterBox. 63-year-old Larry Jones is part of the disaster response organization that provided supplies to 143,000 people in 11 countries last year. WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Jones about his volunteer work.

Jones: ShelterBox is an organization that provides humanitarian relief in the areas of the world where it's needed, specifically for shelter. And the work that we do here in the United States really is about raising awareness and helping to raise funds. You know, when we have a disaster here in the US, we have a very strong and well-organized response system and a lot of countries they don't. And so people are very inclined once they hear about the work that we do the ShelterBox, to donate, and that's my job to help people see what the opportunity is for them to participate in helping people around the world. So to do that, I speak to local rotary clubs, I go to public events, I was just at the Niskayuna Farmers Market, we set up our iconic tent, which is large enough to accommodate up to 10 people. It's a pretty large tent, and it can be separated into three rooms. So once that was up, people started walking over and asking questions about it. It's especially rewarding to see the questions the children have. Because They're fascinated by this large tent.

Larry Jones / Larry Jones gives a presentation on ShelterBox at the SUNY School of Public Health.

Levulis: So if I'm understanding it correctly, when volunteers from ShelterBox respond to a disaster area or to an emergency, they go in, set up these tents to provide some immediate shelter, some protection from the elements.

Jones: Exactly. You know, there are a lot of organizations that provide relief work. And back in 1998, a Rotarian from England went to help out in Haiti. And he was struck by the number of different organizations that were bringing in different items. And it didn't seem to be well coordinated. And he went back to his club and said, ‘is there a way we can figure out how to put everything that's needed for shelter into one easy to move box,’ and that's where the idea for the shelter box came from. So the box typically will contain a tent, it will contain a full set of cooking materials, pots, pans, plates, cutlery, everything like that, it will contain a water purification equipment, a light for security and night and for the family to have the opportunity to spend time in their new home. It's really designed to keep families together. You know, if somebody brings in a lot of food, and you give somebody a large bag of rice and some beans, and then some clothing, if they don't have a place to store it, or to keep it, they're basically just living in the dirt. That's not gonna last very long. So we do the shelter part of it. And the iconic box or the tent is what a lot of people know us for.

Levulis: And how did you yourself become involved with ShelterBox?

Jones: I've been a member of our rotary club here in Glenville since 2006. And early on, I learned about ShelterBox. And it just struck a chord with me because I've had the opportunity through Rotary to travel to different places and help out with different projects. And you really get a sense for how wealthy, even the poorest of our citizens are, when you see how impoverished many other parts of the world are. So, when I saw ShelterBox, it struck me that two things that are not tangible in the box, are love and hope. The love is there, because people around the world are willing to donate money and materials to supply these boxes and to transport them and to set them up. And then hope is the other intangible because when someone's home is destroyed, if they're able to keep their family together while they're trying to figure out how to rebuild, that gives them the hope that the future will be better than the present circumstance. I enjoy giving back to the community and this is a way to give back to the world.

Levulis: You mentioned most of your work has been stateside raising awareness about what ShelterBox does. Have you yourself, gone to any disaster areas in response with ShelterBox?

Jones: I have not they have a specialized group of trainees that are called the ShelterBox Response Team. And that's a very dedicated group. I haven't been able to be part of that just because of my work situation. I'm now retired but probably past the time when I can be helpful on that front. But the ShelterBox Response Team members are ready at literally a day's notice to travel anywhere in the world and help set these things up. The first group that goes in as a response team that assesses what the situation is what the needs are. They talk to the local government and make sure that they're on board with what's going to happen. We have a number of different circumstances where a large cargo plane, for example, will haul in thousands of these boxes and the response team is there, they help unload them, they train the local people how to set up the tents. I can imagine that setting up the first tent while you're instructing and showing everyone probably in a different language, how they're set up, that would probably take a while. And by the time they set up the last of say, 100 tents, it's probably very quick, as everyone has learned how to do that. So the response team, they're the real heroes, because they're the ones that put their feet on the ground and do that, but I have not been able to do that.

Levulis: Larry, what was your reaction upon hearing that you'd won a President's Volunteer Service Award?

Jones: I'm very humbled by that. Because the work that I do is really kind of for my own purposes in the sense that I get a good sense of that I'm helping with this. And I didn't really expect to receive recognition and I hope that I prove worthy of it.