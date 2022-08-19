WAMC Sports Report 8/19/22

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo required professional evaluation and counseling following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson's suspension begins Aug. 30, when he won't be allowed at the team’s facility. He may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston. Cleveland traded for the three-time Pro Bowler in March, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract

The Big Ten has announced its new, seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS that is believed to be the richest ever struck with a college sports conference. A person familiar with the contracts tells The Associated Press that the conference's soon-to-be 16 member universities eventually will share more than $1 billion in revenue per year. Starting in 2024, when USC and UCLA join the conference, Big Ten football Saturdays will be structured similar to the NFL. That means three marquee games being carried in consecutive time slots on three different major TV networks.

In Major League Baseball Thursday…

The Blue Jays overpowered the Yankees 9 to 2

The Mets fell to the Braves 3 to 2

In MLB games Friday…

The Yankees will take on the Jays again in the Bronx.

The Mets go to Philadelphia.

And the Red Sox will play the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 27 to 11 in Thursday’s preseason NFL game.

