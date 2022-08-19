Springfield City Council has new policy on remote participation
Meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format
Ending a roughly 5-week summer break, the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday night.
The Council, which has been a laggard among local public bodies when it comes to returning to in-person meetings during the pandemic, has adopted a new policy for remote participation.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Council President Jesse Lederman.