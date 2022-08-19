© 2022
Springfield City Council has new policy on remote participation

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT
The Springfield City Council is resuming in-person meetings in City Hall, but Councilors and the public can still participate using remote meeting technology under a new policy crafted by City Council President Jesse Lederman.

Meetings will be conducted in a hybrid format

Ending a roughly 5-week summer break, the City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday night.

The Council, which has been a laggard among local public bodies when it comes to returning to in-person meetings during the pandemic, has adopted a new policy for remote participation.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with City Council President Jesse Lederman.

