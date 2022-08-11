Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses former President Donald Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment and refusing to answer questions under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings amid an unrelated federal investigation.
Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the latest inflation rate and decreasing gas prices amid fears of a recession, recent legislation signed by President Joe Biden that expands benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and more.