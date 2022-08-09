© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival expands to second day

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Springfield_Jazz_fest.jpg
City of Springfield
/
The Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival will be held this year on August 12 & 13 at Stearns Square and Tower Square Park.

Festival will open Friday evening August 12

A heralded jazz festival is returning to downtown Springfield, Massachusetts this week.

In addition to live music, the 9th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will have a variety of events, activities, workshops, and food.

This year, the festival is expanding to two days – Friday August 12th and Saturday August 13th.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kristin Neville, the festival co-founder and executive director of Blues to Green, the nonprofit that puts on the event.

Tags

News Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill