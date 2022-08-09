Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival expands to second day

A heralded jazz festival is returning to downtown Springfield, Massachusetts this week.

In addition to live music, the 9th annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival will have a variety of events, activities, workshops, and food.

This year, the festival is expanding to two days – Friday August 12th and Saturday August 13th.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kristin Neville, the festival co-founder and executive director of Blues to Green, the nonprofit that puts on the event.