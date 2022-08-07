Voters go to the polls Tuesday in busy Vermont primary election

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for primary day in an unusually busy political year in Vermont. Up for grabs this year are seats in the U.S. House and Senate, plus governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and lieutenant governor, and the entire statehouse. With Senator Patrick Leahy’s retirement setting off the domino effect, voters have the opportunity to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s long history.

But first, the parties will select their nominees for the November election. For analysis, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Bert Johnson, professor of Political Science at Middlebury College.