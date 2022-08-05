What got done as the Massachusetts legislative session went into overtime this week

There was a flurry of activity on Beacon Hill in the closing days of the Massachusetts state legislative session, the last for two-term Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

Baker signed a nearly $53 billion budget that includes spending increases, and lawmakers sent the governor a series of reforms to how the state oversees soldiers’ homes – following the devastating COVID outbreaks during the height of the pandemic.

For analysis, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Matt Murphy of Statehouse News Service.