What got done as the Massachusetts legislative session went into overtime this week

Published August 5, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
There was a flurry of activity on Beacon Hill in the closing days of the Massachusetts state legislative session, the last for two-term Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

Baker signed a nearly $53 billion budget that includes spending increases, and lawmakers sent the governor a series of reforms to how the state oversees soldiers’ homes – following the devastating COVID outbreaks during the height of the pandemic.

For analysis, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Matt Murphy of Statehouse News Service.

