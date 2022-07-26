SportsReport: Red Sox beat Guardians; Phillies top Braves

MLB players' union rejects international draft proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — The players’ association has rejected what Major League Baseball called its final offer for an international draft, a move that will keep direct draft-pick compensation in place for free agents and likely limit the market for some older players. The union announced its decision about eight hours before Monday’s midnight EDT deadline for an agreement that was set in the March 10 lockout settlement.

NFL enters media streaming marketplace with 'NFL+' service

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform. The league announced that “NFL+” launched on Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

US women's team has new vibe, work to do before World Cup

The U.S. women's national soccer team has a new look with young talent, and coach Vlatko Andonovski has tweaked its traditional straightforward and speedy attack to take a more nuanced approach. The players say something more is going on as well. They say there’s been a shift in the team’s vibe due in large part to a new mix of veterans and younger players. Andonovski set about remaking the team after a disappointing Olympic tournament in Tokyo where the U.S. came away with a bronze. They're now looking to build toward the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

McLaughlin's next move among key stories on road to '24

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400-meter hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. But it was her run in the women’s 4x400 relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and 2 days from the close of the world championships. Whether McLaughlin sticks solely with the hurdles, or moves to the 400 flat or even the 100 hurdles is one of the most intriguing storylines to follow between now and Paris.

Future Dodger? Juan Soto, lowly Nats cool off LA in 4-1 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1. The loss snapped the Dodgers' winning streaks of 11 in a row at home and eight in a row overall. Soto was greeted by chants of “Future Dodger," the same thing he heard during last week's All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. His name is part of trade rumors swirling ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The Dodgers got a solo homer from Trayce Thompson.

Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field. Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

Sudden arena idea angers, unnerves Philadelphia's Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Organizers and members of Philadelphia's Chinatown say they were surprised by the 76ers' announcement that they hope to build a $1.3 billion arena just a block from the community’s gateway arch. They say no one reached out for community input before the announcement. Now, they fear that they'll be merely a stepping stone for people visiting the arena and that real estate values will price out older and immigrant residents. Chinatowns throughout the U.S. have been under threat from gentrification or development over the years. A spokesperson for the arena development company says that the process is in its infancy and that they planned to work with the community.

JGR accepts penalties given to Hamlin, Busch, apologizes

Joe Gibbs Racing has declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. Joe Gibbs Racing apologized in a statement and said changes were underway to make sure it did not happen again. Hamlin was stripped of his third Cup Series win of the season and a track-record seventh at Pocono.

Guardians' Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to bring out the tarp, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1. Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking double and Boston’s bullpen worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings. The Red Sox are just 6-15 in July. The Guardians lost their third in a row. Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third to put Boston ahead 1-0. Umpire crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the grounds crew to roll out the tarp and Plesac, who was walking to the dugout on the third-base side, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. The game was delayed 38 minutes by rain.

Newgarden out of hospital, Ferrucci on standby for IndyCar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden has been released from a Des Moines hospital and returned to his Tennessee home, where he will wait for an evaluation to determine if he can race this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Team Penske named Santino Ferrucci as its standby driver in case Newgarden is not medically cleared to compete on the road course at Indianapolis. Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot Sunday at Iowa Speedway following a late crash in a race he had dominated. He was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital and held overnight for observation.