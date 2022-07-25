SportsReport: Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz inducted into Hall of Fame

Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — First-place finisher Denny Hamlin was disqualified when his No. 11 Toyota failed inspection, giving Chase Elliott the NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Joe Gibbs Racing had Hamlin’s car and runner-up Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both disqualified. Hamlin lost his record seventh victory at Pocono and his third win of the season. Busch had led a race-high 63 laps. There was no immediate word why the Toyotas were disqualified. Elliott, who had finished third, was given his fourth win of the season. NASCAR believed the last time it disqualified an apparent winner was April 17, 1960, when Emanuel Zervakis’ victory at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina was thrown out because of an oversized fuel tank.

Josef Newgarden taken to hospital; Pato O'Ward wins at Iowa

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Josef Newgarden collapsed in the motorhome lot following his late crash Sunday at Iowa Speedway and was taken to a Des Moines hospital by helicopter for evaluation. Team Penske said he’d be held overnight. IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows said Newgarden was awake and alert. Newgarden dominated and led 148 of the 300 laps while trying to sweep the doubleheader weekend. But something on his Team Penske car broke with 64 laps remaining and her spun hard into the outside wall — creating an opening for Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP to win the race.

Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame as legions of fans cheered him. They chanted “Papi! Papi!” from the lawn outside the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York, and countless flags of his native Dominican Republic wafting in the breeze. Dressed in a blue suit with a red tie, Ortiz spoke from his heart, thanking all of those along the way that made his Hall of Famer journey possible. Six Era Committee selections also comprised in the Class of 2022 — former Twins teammates Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, the late Minnie Miñoso, former Dodgers star and Mets manager Gil Hodges, and Black pioneers Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler.

Judge homers again as Cortes, Yankees roll past Orioles 6-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run, fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes pitched six sharp innings and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0. Jose Trevino, another Yankees All-Star, produced the first four-hit game of his career. New York, with the best record in the big leagues, took two of three and has won 22 of 32 series this year. Judge has seven home runs in his last nine games and leads the majors with 81 RBIs. Cortes allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none while lowering his ERA from 2.63 to 2.48. The 27-year-old lefty began his MLB career with the Orioles in 2018.

Finau wins 3M Open by 3 with late surge, Piercy collapse

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Tony Finau shot a 4-under 67 to win the 3M Open by three strokes. He erased a five-stroke deficit with 11 holes left as Scott Piercy tumbled out of the lead down the stretch at windy TPC Twin Cities. Piercy followed his tournament-record 54-hole score with a wince-inducing 76 to tie for fourth. He was four strokes back. Finau finished at 17-under 267. Sungjae Im and Emiliano Grillo tied for second place. James Hahn surged in with a 65 to match Piercy and Tom Hoge at 13 under. Piercy bogeyed four of six holes before a triple bogey on 14.

Henderson wins Evian for 2nd major title after wild finale

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win the Evian Championship by one stroke after a wild final round. Henderson won her second major championship title. The Canadian was soaked in champagne on the 18th green after her even-par round of 71 that saw her finish ahead of LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert. Henderson had a 17-under 267 total. She won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18.

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin took the last victorious lap of an all-American world championships. She pulled away in the 4-by-400 relay to close a U.S. runaway and give the Americans their record 33rd medal for the meet. McLaughlin turned a .73-second lead into a 2.93-second runaway on the anchor lap, adding this burst of speed to the world record she set two nights earlier in the 400 hurdles. Two more world records went down — in the very first and very last action of the last session at Hayward Field. Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan opened the evening by setting the record for the 100-meter hurdles in the semifinals: 12.12 seconds. And, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) to best his world record.

Jonas Vingegaard, king of the mountains, wins Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark has won his first Tour de France title after coming out on top in a thrilling three-week duel with defending champion Tadej Pogacar. The 25-year-old Vingegaard became the first Danish rider to win cycling’s biggest race since Bjarne Riis in 1996. Vingegaard was runner-up to Pogacar last year. The former fish factory worker built his success in the mountains. As well as overall victory Vingegaard also claimed the jersey for king of the mountains. Jasper Philipsen won Sunday’s last stage around Paris to the Champs-Elysees in a sprint.

Send in the clowns? LeBron's a yes, Martinez a no

PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James liked the clown nose. Dave Martinez wasn’t as big of a fan. Sorry skip, it appears Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is siding with King James on this one. Robles was caught be cameras in the dugout on Sunday wearing a clown nose, one day after Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner called him a “clown” for briefly admiring his eighth-inning homer in Washington’s 7-2 loss on Saturday. James posted the picture of Robles wearing the clown nose on his Instagram story with the caption “Something I would do for sure!”

Alonso's 3-run HR, 4 RBIs leads Mets over Padres 8-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and had four RBIs to retake the major league lead, leading the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 8-5. Alonso hit his 25th home run in a five-run sixth and added a RBI double high off the center-field wall in a three-run seventh. With 82 RBIs, he moved one ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge heading into the first Subway Series game of the season at Citi Field on Tuesday night. The Mets reopened a 1 1/2-game NL East lead over second-place Atlanta.