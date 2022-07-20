Saratoga Hospital names Jill Johnson VanKuren next president and CEO

Saratoga Hospital has selected Jill Johnson VanKuren to be its next president of CEO. Angelo Calbone is retiring in August after 16 years in the role.

VanKuren, who starts at Saratoga September 19th, has worked at MedStar Health System in Maryland for the past 17 years. The largest integrated healthcare system in the Baltimore-Washington area, it has more than 300 care locations and 31,000 employees.

“From her first interview, Jill impressed us with her understanding of the vital role of a community hospital in a larger health system,” said Saratoga Hospital Board of Trustees Chairperson Michael Toohey. “She shares our commitment to maintaining Saratoga Hospital’s reputation for exceptional quality and personal attention while bringing the benefits of the Albany Med Health System to our patients and community.”

“I have a deep respect for the community and the culture that the people of Saratoga Hospital have built over the years,” VanKuren said. “I look forward to building on that strong foundation as we evolve to support the future needs of the community. I am honored to have been selected to lead this team.”

Saratoga Hospital is a part of the Albany Med Health System, which has more than 1,500 beds, over 800 physicians and 125 outpatient locations in the Capital Region.

“Jill has invaluable experience capitalizing on the strengths of a health system to serve local communities,” said Dr. Dennis McKenna, president and CEO of the Albany Med Health System. “Patients of Saratoga Hospital will benefit from her expertise as we reinforce northeastern New York’s largest and only regionally governed health system and ensure access to its broad range of services.”