Vermont State Police seeking person of interest in Brattleboro homicide

Vermont State Police are looking for a 34-year-old Massachusetts man after his former girlfriend’s body was found in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.

As part of a missing person investigation out of Massachusetts, the Brattleboro, Vermont Police located a pickup truck and discovered a body inside that is believed to be 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts. Police say she was reported missing over the weekend. Vermont State Police Criminal Division Commander Major Dan Trudeau says authorities are looking for Matthew Davis of Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

“I would consider him a person of interest that may have important details about the events which occurred here in Brattleboro.”

Police say Davis also has connections to the Pittsfield area. He is white, about 5-foot-6 with brown hair and blue eyes. Trudeau says he has no known connection to the Brattleboro area.

“At this point I would consider him dangerous,” Trudeau said. “You know I’m not saying that he’s a suspect but he is of importance to us. If the public were to see him walking around I would not approach him. I would certainly contact your local law enforcement as quickly as you could.”

Vermont State Police are asking anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts to call their local police department or Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.