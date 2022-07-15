Burlington mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The office of Mayor Miro Weinberger announced on Friday that he had tested positive on July 13th using an at-home test and is following CDC guidance by isolating and avoiding any travel for 10 days.

Weinberger and his family are on vacation in Italy.

He has been vaccinated and got a second booster in June. Mayor Weinberger is experiencing mild symptoms but plans to work remotely until he and his family returns on July 23rd.

City Council President Karen Paul serves as Acting Mayor when the mayor is out of town.