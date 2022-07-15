© 2022
Burlington mayor tests positive for COVID-19

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 15, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
Pat Bradley
WAMC
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger (file)

Burlington, Vermont’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The office of Mayor Miro Weinberger announced on Friday that he had tested positive on July 13th using an at-home test and is following CDC guidance by isolating and avoiding any travel for 10 days.

Weinberger and his family are on vacation in Italy.

He has been vaccinated and got a second booster in June. Mayor Weinberger is experiencing mild symptoms but plans to work remotely until he and his family returns on July 23rd.

City Council President Karen Paul serves as Acting Mayor when the mayor is out of town.

Tags

News Mayor Miro WeinbergerBurlington Mayor Miro Weinberger
