A Vermont-based literary journal wins national award

A literary journal based at Bennington College has won a national award.

The Bennington Review, at Bennington College, is a journal of creative writing. According to its website the biannual magazine was founded in 1966, stopped publishing in 1985 and was revived in April 2016.

It is one of five publications in the country to win the 2022 Whiting Literary Magazine Prize. The Bennington Review will receive $30,000 as the Small-Budget Print Prize winner.

The judges found the magazine “razor-sharp and whimsical all at once” and “a visually stunning journal with an imaginative and sophisticated vision.”

Three magazines in New York City and one in San Francisco also won awards.