SportsReport: Phillies crush Nationals; Reds shut out Mets

2 sets down, Djokovic wins 26th consecutive Wimbledon match

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic erased a two-set deficit against 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 11th time. Djokovic came back to win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court. It is his 26th consecutive victory at the All England Club. Djokovic is pursuing a fourth straight title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament and seventh overall. He will face Cam Norrie of Britain in the semifinals. Norrie won a five-setter against David Goffin to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal. Third-seeded Ons Jabeur and Tatjana Maria also reached their first Grand Slam semifinals with victories on Tuesday.

Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas' family says he had CTE

BOSTON (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died last December at age 33, had CTE, his family said Tuesday. Boston University CTE Center researchers diagnosed the four-time Pro Bowler with stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a brain study through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas’ family released the findings of the study. Stage 2 CTE is associated with “progressive behavior, cognitive and mood abnormalities.” Family members say Thomas developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks, and trouble with his memory in the years before his death. Stage 4 is the most severe stage of CTE and is usually associated with dementia.

Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year. Grier spent three of his 14 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks from 2006 to 2009 and he has spent the past decade filling various roles as a coach and scout around the league. He was most recently the hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers.

Holmgren shines in Salt Lake City Summer League debut

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren shined in his debut, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help the Thunder build an early 20-point lead en route to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz. Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Gonzaga, also had seven rebounds, four assists and a Salt Lake City Summer League record six blocks — in 24 minutes. Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags, finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 5 at the stripe.

Ons Jabeur makes more history for Arab women at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur added a new “first” to her résumé by becoming the first Arab woman to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament. The third-seeded Tunisian improved on last year’s quarterfinal run at Wimbledon by doing one better at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. She beat Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Centre Court. Jabeur says “I was hoping that I could get to this stage for a long time already.” Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the semifinals. Maria is another newcomer to this stage at a major tournament and is the oldest first-time Grand Slam semifinalist in the Open era. She defeated 22-year-old Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Reds spoil Scherzer's return with a 1-0 ninth-inning win

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Mets wasted a stellar performance by Max Scherzer in his return from an oblique injury, losing 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds on Mike Moustakas’ game-ending sacrifice fly. Scherzer struck out 11 while pitching six innings of two-hit ball in his first big league start since May 18. He had been sidelined by a strained oblique muscle on his left side. Throwing mostly fastballs, Scherzer allowed only one runner to reach third. Reds rookie Nick Lodolo combined with four relievers on a six-hitter. Lodolo struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings in his return from a back injury.

Pirates spoil Taillon's return to Pittsburgh, top Yanks 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski hit his 14th home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates spoiled Jameson Taillon’s return to PNC Park with a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees. Taillon lost for the first time since April 11 after giving up a solo shot to Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning and a two-run homer just over the center-field wall by Suwinski in the fourth. Taillon, who spent more than a decade in the Pirates' organization before being traded to New York in 2021, was pulled with one out in the sixth after allowing five runs and six hits with five strikeouts.

Phils' Harper vows to play this year, but no date for return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper says he will return from his broken left thumb and play this season. Harper didn't put a timetable on his return. Harper was injured late last month when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell. The 2021 NL MVP had three pins put in his thumb during surgery that will be there for three weeks. He is in a cast and unable to throw. The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS.

NHL Draft: Teams weigh risks of selecting Russian prospects

The war in Ukraine has added an increasing level of uncertainty for teams looking at Russia-born prospects in this week's NHL draft. There are fresh questions regarding their availability to play in North America. There is the potential of Russia being shut out in the first round for the first time since 2005. The concerns include when and whether Russian players will be able to travel to play in North America. The draft will be held Thursday and Friday in Montreal.

LEADING OFF: Ohtani excelling on mound, Javier an Astros ace

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani takes a scoreless streak of 21 2/3 innings to the mound when he starts at Miami on Wednesday night. Ohtani is 7-4 with a 2.63 ERA. He has won four consecutive starts, allowing just one run in that span. He’s struck out 101 in 74 innings this year. The reigning AL MVP will pitch a day after his 28th birthday. This will be his first career pitching appearance against the Marlins, who have won six in a row. Los Angeles has dropped four straight.