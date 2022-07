WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down an E.P.A. plan to reduce emissions, a victory for conservatives working to curtail government oversight. He also discusses new reports of intimidation from former President Donald Trump towards witnesses testifying in the hearings by the House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

Dr. Chartock also weighs in on the increased nuclear threat from Russia.