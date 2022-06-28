© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gov. Hochul, LG Delgado projected to win New York Democratic Party primary
News

Connecticut Secretary of State Merrill to resign Thursday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT
Denise Merrill
Maryland GovPics, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
/
Denise Merrill

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill says she will resign at noon Thursday to spend more time with her ailing husband, who has Parkinson’s disease.

The third-term Democrat, who is 73, previously spent more than 15 years in the General Assembly. Merrill had already announced she would not seek a fourth term. Democratic

Governor Ned Lamont called Merrill “a dear friend” and says her exit from office is “a tremendous loss for the people of Connecticut.” Lamont says he will name a replacement to serve the rest of the term soon.

News
Related Content
Load More