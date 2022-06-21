SportsReport: Tampa Bay Lightning beat Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

HOCKEY:

Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Anthony Cirelli, Nicholas Paul and Corey Perry also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning bounce back after playing poorly while losing the first two games on the road.

Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 shots. Stamkos, Paul, Maroon and Perry scored in the second period, when the Lightning chased Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper while pulling away to trim their series deficit to 2-1. Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche.

Game 4 is Wednesday night.

MLB:

Newly promoted Oneil Cruz drove in four runs and Bligh Madris got three hits in his major league debut, sparking the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-1 romp over the Chicago Cubs. Both rookies were called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day.

Cruz, considered Pittsburgh’s top prospect, hit a three-run double to deep center field in the third inning. The 6-foot-7 Cruz also hit an RBI single as the Pirates set a season high for runs. He started the final two games of last season when he became the tallest shortstop in major league history.

Madris hit a two-run single in the second inning in his first at-bat the majors. Madris became the first Pirates player to have a three-hit game in his debut since Jason Kendall in 1996.

The game was delayed for a few minutes in the bottom of the second inning when a squirrel ran on to the field at PNC Park. The squirrel appeared to enter from along the stands on the third base side. He then scampered into the left field corner, exiting the field through the bullpen gate.

In other MLB action:

Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered, leading the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim Ha-seong hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the second for the Padres, who were without All-Star slugger Manny Machado. He sprained his left ankle Sunday in a loss at Colorado. Darvish struggled through a 33-pitch first inning but got out of a bases-loaded jam after allowing just one run and then settled down to win his third straight start. He held the Diamondbacks to one run and four hits, struck out five and walked two.

Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier homered, Nicky Lopez drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 in the opener of a three-game series. Kris Bubic, who came into the game as one of four pitchers in the majors to have at least eight starts and no wins this season, struck out a season-high seven in six innings for his first victory. Taylor Ward had two hits — including a homer in the third inning — and drove in both runs for the Angels. Los Angeles had come in with some momentum after taking four of five in Seattle, but managed only seven hits.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher’s mound and into the outfield on Cole’s 105th pitch at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless innings. He took a perfect game into the seventh against Detroit on June 3 before Jonathan Schoop’s two-out single.

Corbin Burnes pitched seven dominant innings, Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers regained sole possession of first place in the NL Central with a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers have followed up an eight-game skid by winning six of their last eight. Burnes struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and two walks to outduel Miles Mikolas. Burnes has struck out 21 and thrown 14 scoreless innings in two starts against the Cardinals this season.

David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with his wife expected to go into labor imminently, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 despite losing Jeff McNeil to injury. Peterson was prepared to leave the park if his wife, Alex, went into labor with the couple’s first child. The call didn’t come, and Peterson covered 5 1/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts on 100 pitches. All-Star Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil left the game against the Miami Marlins on Monday with tightness in his right hamstring.

Orlando Arcia drove in Matt Olson from second base with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Camilo Doval began the ninth by walking Olson on four pitches, the first free pass issued by the Giants in the game. He retired Travis d’Arnaud on a popup before Marcell Ozuna singled to left. Doval struck out Adam Duvall before Arcia drove the ball to left field. The defending World Series champion Braves moved 10 games over .500 for the second time this season. They have won two straight and 16 of 18 to stay in second place in the NL East, 5½ games behind the New York Mets.

Andrew Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson’s return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Luis Robert and Josh Harrison also homered as Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fifth win in seven games. Anderson had two hits in his first big league game since May 29. He was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a strained right groin. Toronto lost for the fourth time in five games. Raimel Tapia hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays, but José Berríos was tagged for six runs in four innings.

Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. Josh Winckowski made the longest start of his short career for his second straight win. Jarren Duran had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs for Boston. The Red Sox won for the sixth time in eight games to climb to a season-high six games above .500. Duran doubled and scored on Rafael Devers’ double to break a third-inning tie.

The Chicago White Sox have activated Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list after the dynamic shortstop was sidelined by a strained right groin. Anderson, who turns 29 on Thursday, got hurt while making a play in the field during a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 29.

The reigning AL Central champions went 8-10 while Anderson was sidelined.

To make room on the active roster, third baseman Yoán Moncada was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right hamstring. Moncada left Friday night’s 13-3 loss at Houston in the third inning.

Elsewhere in the majors:

Manny Machado was out of the lineup a day after spraining his left ankle, but Padres acting manager Ryan Flaherty is optimistic the All-Star third baseman won’t need to go on the injured list. Machado, who’s having an MVP-caliber season, was injured Sunday in Colorado while trying to beat out a grounder. His cleats slipped across the top of first base and he fell to the ground. Machado is batting .328 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs. He has largely carried the Padres’ offense in the absence of All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains out while rehabbing his surgically repaired left wrist.

The New York Mets have promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old’s three-week stint in the minor leagues. New York called up Smith and put right-hander Seth Lugo on the paternity list Monday prior to a game against the Miami Marlins. Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run in 101 plate appearances this season. He hit .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but he hasn’t been the same player in the majors since.

Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elías were cut by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo. Romo and Elías were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston. Romo had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances.

SWIMMING:

Italy’s Thomas Ceccon has set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke and Katie Ledecky has claimed yet another gold at the swimming world championships in Budapest.

Ceccon stunned the competition by clocking 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics. It’s the Italian’s first world title.

Ledecky extended her record haul of titles to 17 with her fourth in the 1,500 freestyle alone. Ledecky never looked threatened and finished 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes. Ledecky punched the water in delight then embraced her teammate.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

New York City police say a college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem.

Officials at Houston Baptist University say 21-year-old senior Darius Lee was killed. The wounded included six males and two females.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found several people wounded. Other victims went to hospitals on their own.

NBA:

The college basketball season ended almost three months ago, the NBA draft lottery was more than a month ago and the draft itself is later this week. But Orlando Magic President Jeff Weltman says the real work is just getting started.

Weltman says the Magic haven’t decided yet what they’ll do on Thursday night when the draft rolls around and they have the No. 1 pick. Other teams have called to gauge what the asking price would be if they want to trade for that selection.

NBA Summer League will start with a little Midnight Madness feel, at least in some of the country. And if the Orlando Magic keep the No. 1 draft pick, then that player won’t wait long for his summer debut.

The league released the 75-game summer league schedule on Monday, with the first game in Las Vegas set to pit Orlando against Houston on July 7 at 10 p.m. Eastern. That game will be followed by a midnight Eastern tip-off between Portland and Detroit. Those two matchups are the only ones on the Day 1 schedule.

All teams play five games in Vegas. The championship is July 17.

