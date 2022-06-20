Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a new poll that found nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. He also weighs in on the response of some Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to threats of violence due to the January insurrection and "the big lie."

Dr. Chartock also discusses some criticism to New York's new law that aims to ban most civilians from being able to ban military-style armor.