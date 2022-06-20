© 2022

News
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published June 20, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a new poll that found nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. He also weighs in on the response of some Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, to threats of violence due to the January insurrection and "the big lie."

Dr. Chartock also discusses some criticism to New York's new law that aims to ban most civilians from being able to ban military-style armor.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
