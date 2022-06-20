Albany Police: suspect shot, officer stabbed in Franklin St. incident
Albany Police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot by police on Franklin Street just before noon Monday.
A department spokesman says the officer, who was stabbed in the arm, and the suspect, who was shot in the torso, are both in stable condition.
The spokesman says police responded to a home on the 100 block of Franklin Street on a domestic disturbance call, and encountered a male suspect with outstanding warrants.
He says while police attempted to take the man into custody, he stabbed an officer in the arm and was then shot. The officer was injured in the bicep.
the outstanding warrants, he stabbed at Albany police officer in the arm with a knife. An Albany police officer shot the suspect in the torso. Both are in stable condition. More information will be released within the next few hours.— Steve Smith (@APDSmith) June 20, 2022