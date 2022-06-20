© 2022
Albany Police: suspect shot, officer stabbed in Franklin St. incident

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published June 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
Albany Police say an officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot by police on Franklin Street just before noon Monday.

A department spokesman says the officer, who was stabbed in the arm, and the suspect, who was shot in the torso, are both in stable condition.

The spokesman says police responded to a home on the 100 block of Franklin Street on a domestic disturbance call, and encountered a male suspect with outstanding warrants.

He says while police attempted to take the man into custody, he stabbed an officer in the arm and was then shot. The officer was injured in the bicep.

