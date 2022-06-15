SportsReport: Yankees blank Tampa Bay Rays; Red Sox best Athletics

MLB:

Gerrit Cole put a career-worst pummeling behind him with six sharp innings, and the New York Yankees capitalized on shaky defense by the Tampa Bay Rays for a 2-0 victory. The AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight as they played the first of six games in nine days against third-place Tampa Bay. New York entered Tuesday nine games ahead of the two-time defending division champs and eight up on the Blue Jays, who will host the Yankees for three games this weekend.

In other Tuesday action:

Albert Almora Jr. tripled home the go-ahead run in the 12th after Tyler Mahle pitched nine brilliant innings, and the Cincinnati Reds outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Mahle pitched three-hit ball and became the first pitcher since 1900 to not win while throwing nine or more scoreless innings on the road with at least 12 strikeouts and no walks, according to STATS. He threw a career-high 119 pitches. Arizona’s Zach Davies allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings, walked none and struck out seven.

Tony Gonsolin tossed 6 1/3 strong innings, Mookie Betts hit his 17th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 in their Freeway Series opener. Gonsolin remained undefeated with his National League-leading eighth victory and lowered his ERA to 1.42. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in all 12 starts this season. Shohei Ohtani singled and doubled for the Angels. Mike Trout singled in the ninth for the Angels’ third hit. The Angels have lost 17 of 19 overall.

Logan Webb pitched five-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win for the first time in a month, and the San Francisco Giants stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Webb struck out a season-high nine and walked three. He had been 0-1 in five starts since a May 13 win at St. Louis. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his ninth save. Kansas City has lost 12 of 16. At 20-41, the Royals have the worst record in the major leagues.

Eugenio Suárez and Ty France each clubbed a two-run homer, Logan Gilbert and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Seattle Mariners emerged from their offensive slump with a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Suárez hit his team-leading 12th long ball of the season in the fourth and France launched his 10th homer an inning later to chase Minnesota's Joe Ryan, who made his first start since being placed on the COVID-19 injured list May 25 and lasted 4 2/3 innings.

José Ramírez doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. Ramírez also had a two-run single and Josh Naylor doubled twice and had an RBI hit for Cleveland. Charlie Blackmon hit his 10th home run of the season, a tying two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning, and C.J. Cron had a run-scoring triple for the Rockies.

Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, Nick Pivetta pitched eight strong innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 6-1. JD Martinez also homered for Boston, which was back at home after going 8-2 on a West Coast road trip that started with a three-game sweep at Oakland.

Miles Mikolas was one strike from a no-hitter when he gave up a double to Cal Mitchell with two outs in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 to sweep a doubleheader. Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball over the head of Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader. The hit came on the 129th pitch from Mikolas, a career high. The Pirates lost their ninth straight.

Kyle Tucker extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Rangers. Texas reliever John King retired only one of the five batters he faced. That was an RBI groundout by Yordan Álvarez on the pitch before Tucker hit his 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot that capped the four-run outburst.

Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tigers 5-1. Cease allowed one unearned run on seven hits and a walk. He struck out eight while improving to 10-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 career starts against the Tigers. He’s the first pitcher to win his first 10 decisions against an opponent since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08. Andrew Vaughn had four hits and Luis Robert drove in a pair of runs for the White Sox.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run, Austin Hays had a solo shot and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. Mountcastle went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice. Jordan Lyles allowed five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts as the Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.

Jesús Aguilar homered, drove in four runs and hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a wild 11-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl Garcia and Jacob Stallings also went deep for Miami, which has won six of eight. Rhys Hoskins hit two homers, had four hits and drove in six runs for the Phillies, who lost for the second time in their last 12.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and a three-run double as the San Diego Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to hand the Chicago Cubs their eighth straight loss, 12-5. The Padres have won six of eight. Willson Contreras homered twice, drove in three runs and scored three times on a 3-for-4 night for the Cubs.

Chris Bassitt pitched eight sharp innings of three-hit ball, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the struggling Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. It was the third time Bassitt has thrown eight scoreless innings and the first since his lone shutout, a two-hitter for Oakland against the Los Angeles Angels in May 27 2021. Milwaukee has dropped nine of 10, getting shut out four times during that span.

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty will make his first start of the season in the series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made the surprise announcement before the first game of a day-night doubleheader against the Pirates on Tuesday.

Flaherty had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his shoulder in early March to combat inflammation. He went 9-2 last season with a 3.22 ERA before the shoulder injury cut his season short.

Elsewhere in MLB:

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in a procedure unrelated to the flexor strain that has sidelined him. Buehler says he had the arthroscopic surgery done Monday. The right-hander is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks.

Houston Astros right-hander Hector Neris is serving a reduced suspension after his ejection last week from a game in which he plunked one Seattle batter and nearly hit another in the head. Neris was initially suspended four games by Major League Baseball for his actions June 6 game against the Mariners. He will be reinstated before Saturday’s home game against the Chicago White Sox.

Former NFL wide receiver is giving baseball another shot. Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players. Tate played in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. The 33-year-old played two seasons of college baseball at Notre Dame as an outfielder.

NBA:

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is recovering from surgery on his right patella tendon. The Hawks say Bogdanovic is expected to make a full recovery before the start of next season. Bogdanovic missed 19 games this past season and also sat out Atlanta’s final playoff game against the Miami Heat with knee soreness. Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points a game while shooting 37% from 3-point range in his second season with the Hawks.

In other NBA news:

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes has been sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and a year of weekly domestic violence classes. The sentence follows a scuffle with police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call last summer in Los Angeles. Hayes pleaded no contest on Feb. 24 to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer. The 22-year-old played in 70 games for the Pelicans last season, starting 28. He averaged 9.3 points.

NFL:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he’s determined to keep fighting to clear his name and insists he never committed sexual misconduct. He stood by previous comments proclaiming his innocence.

Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 24 massage therapists in Texas accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. But Watson says he never assaulted, harassed or disrespected anyone.

Watson was speaking for the first time since March 25, a week after the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite his complex legal situation. Since then, his legal entanglements have grown with two more women filing lawsuits.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has joined his teammates for the start of mandatory minicamp after he skipped the voluntary offseason program. He missed almost all of last season after dislocating his right kneecap and spraining his MCL in the opening game against Carolina.

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Travin Howard six days after waiving him. Howard agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday. The Rams waived Howard last Wednesday a few hours before announcing their contract extension for Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp. The moves were related for salary cap reasons, but Los Angeles managed to hang on to Howard anyway for a fifth season with the team.

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital receiving medical care for what her family described as being “some unexpected health issues.” The family’s statement says they are grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. The statement didn’t detail what type of medical issues and asked reporters to respect the family’s need for privacy.

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season. The network made the announcement on Tuesday. Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year.

NHL:

Bruce Cassidy has been hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach. He replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins for the playoffs for six straight seasons. He was fired on June 6, a month after the Bruins lost a seven-game first-round series to Carolina.

WNBA:

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time. That word comes from Russian state-run media. The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated.

The 31-year-old WNBA center was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed in February to have found cannabis products in her luggage. Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.

NCAA:

Hundreds of college athletes from schools all over the country are in Atlanta this week.

They are attending the inaugural NIL Summit. They are learning from companies about how to build their brands. The summit is the first since the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn endorsement money last July. The NCAA was not at the summit and neither were athletic directors from the nation’s biggest schools.

PGA:

Rory McIlroy says he was wrong about his prediction in February that the Saudi-backed rival golf league was “dead in the water.”

He says that’s because he took at face value players like Dustin Johnson who said they were staying on the PGA Tour. McIlroy also described the LIV Golf league as a “pre-Champions Tour” circuit because of the ages of those interested. He says their best days are probably behind them. But he remains curious why younger players like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed would go over. McIlroy says speaking for himself, at 33 he feels his best days are ahead.

