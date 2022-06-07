In a sudden but smooth transition, there's a new president of the Springfield City Council

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts held its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night – the first since a leadership shakeup.

Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman gaveled the meeting open –figuratively --just after 7 p.m.

This was the first regular meeting Lederman has presided over since he became president of the body following the surprise resignation of Marcus Williams on June 1st.

In brief remarks, Lederman pledged the work of the Council would proceed uninterrupted.

“We all believe so strongly in the institution of the City Council as the closest elected body to the people and I want all of my colleagues and those watching at home to know that the opportunity to lead this body is not one that I take lightly,” Lederman said.

Under the Council’s rules, Lederman, as vice president, was automatically elevated to president when Williams resigned. The rules are silent on filling the now-vacant vice presidency.

In a report to the Council, Kathy Breck, a deputy city solicitor, said the Council should proceed as it does each January when new leadership is picked through an internal nomination and election process.

“It is my opinion that the City Council may use the same process that it uses at the first meeting of the year to now elect a vice president to the City Council,” Breck said.

Lederman said the selection of a vice president will be on the agenda for the Council’s June 13th meeting.

While intending to serve out Williams’ unexpired term as president, Lederman told WAMC last week that he plans to pursue a full one-year term as Council president in January 2023.

“I had intended to seek the presidency (for the upcoming legislative year) prior to learning that Council President Williams intended to resign,” Lederman said. “I am confident of having the votes to continue in a full term as president next year.”

Meanwhile, steps are being taken to fill the vacancy on the 13-member Council following Williams’ resignation.

Thanks to the state legislature’s recent approval of a home rule bill filed by the Springfield City Council last year, someone picked by voters – not appointed by Councilors – will complete the remainder of Williams’ term as the Ward 5 City Councilor.

“I think I can safely say I speak for many of my colleagues when I say we are relieved by this,” Lederman said. “We did not want to pick peoples’ representatives for them. That power should rest with the people of Ward 5.”

August 16th has been recommended by the board of elections as the date for the special preliminary election for the Ward 5 Council seat with the final election on September 13th.

This will be the first time a special election will be used to fill a vacancy on the Springfield City Council.