Housing bills signed by Vermont's governor

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed two bills intended to ease the state’s housing crisis.

One of the bills provides $20 million in funding for grants to homeowners to upgrade rental units that are out of compliance with local laws and when complete rent the units at affordable rates.

The second bill includes funding for incentives to developers to build affordable homes and allow manufactured home communities to invest in improvements. It also expands tax credits to neighborhood development areas.

The bills use both state and American Rescue Plan Act funds for the housing programs.