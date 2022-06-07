© 2022
Housing bills signed by Vermont's governor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT
Vermont governor signs housing bills
Photo provided by Governor Phil Scott's office
/
Vermont Governor Phil Scott signs two affordable housing bills

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has signed two bills intended to ease the state’s housing crisis.

One of the bills provides $20 million in funding for grants to homeowners to upgrade rental units that are out of compliance with local laws and when complete rent the units at affordable rates.

The second bill includes funding for incentives to developers to build affordable homes and allow manufactured home communities to invest in improvements. It also expands tax credits to neighborhood development areas.

The bills use both state and American Rescue Plan Act funds for the housing programs.

Pat Bradley
