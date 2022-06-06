SportsReport: Warriors rip Celtics to knot NBA Finals at a game apiece

NBA FINALS:

The Golden State Warriors had another outstanding third quarter on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. This time, the Warriors didn’t waste it.

Golden State broke it open by outscoring the Celtics 35-14 in the third period en route to a 107-88 win against Boston, tying the NBA Finals at a game apiece. The Warriors carried a two-point edge into intermission before taking over, ending the third period on a 19-2 run. They held Boston under 38% shooting for the game.

Steph Curry was the center of the Warriors’ offense once again, hitting five 3-pointers and providing 29 points with four assists. Jordan Poole was 5-for-9 from 3-point range in scoring 17 points.

Celtics forward Al Horford took just four shots and scored two points, three nights after providing a team-high 26 points in Game 1. Jayson Tatum had 28 points and Jaylen Brown added 17 on 5 of 17 from the field.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Boston.

Quin Snyder has resigned as coach of the Utah Jazz, ending an eight-year run in which the team won nearly 60% of its games but never got past the second round of the playoffs.

Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.” He went 372-264 with the Jazz, giving him a .585 winning percentage that ranks 18th among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long.

Jerry Sloan is the only other coach with a winning record for the Jazz.

NHL:

The Tampa Bay Lightning were able to shake off two straight losses at Madison Square Garden.

The Lightning are down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference finals after rallying in the third period of a 3-2 win over the Rangers. The game appeared to be heading for overtime until Ondrej Palat scored with just 42 seconds left in the third period. The game-winner came on a pass from Nikita Kucherov, who had a goal and two assists.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead on power-play goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider 2:07 apart in the second period. Kucherov sparked the Lightning comeback with a power-play goal 66 seconds after Kreider’s tally.

Steven Stamkos tied the game by scoring with the man advantage 1:22 into the final period.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 48 shots for the Blueshirts.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Tampa.

The Colorado Avalanche won’t have Nazem Kadri for at least the rest of the Western Conference finals against the Oilers.

Kadri was injured on a dangerous hit in Game 3. Evander Kane was given a major penalty on the play and a one-game suspension for the infraction.

There’s a chance the Avalanche could be without Kadri for the Stanley Cup Final against the Rangers or Lightning should they advance. Colorado owns a 3-0 series lead over the Oilers.

In other NHL news:

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. Bergeron led the league in faceoff wins and winning percentage and had the best puck possession numbers among players who skated at least 50 games. It could be his last Selke if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday.

MLB:

The National League’s two best teams have split their four-game series.

The Mets coughed up a two-run lead in the ninth before J.D. Davis laced an RBI double in the 10th to give them a 5-4 win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The game was tied, 2-2 in the eighth until Pete Alonso doubled home a run and scored on Francisco Lindor’s sacrifice fly. Will Smith sparked the Dodgers’ ninth-inning rally with a homer and Eddy Alvarez tied it with a two-out RBI single.

The NL East-leading Mets have won eight of their last 10, gaining the split by winning the last two games in Los Angeles. The NL-West leading Dodgers have dropped five of seven.

Elsewhere on major league diamonds:

The Padres earned a 6-4 win over the Brewers on Jake Cronenworth’s three-run homer in the 10th inning. San Diego took the last three games of the four-game set despite Kolton Wong’s two home runs for Milwaukee.

Donovan Walton launched a grand slam and Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball in the Giants’ 5-1 downing of the Marlins. Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city swing.

The Cardinals took the rubber match of their five-game set with the Cubs by scoring once in the ninth and twice in the 11th for a 5-3 victory. Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th before Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run.

The Braves are have a winning record for the first time since April 9 after Matt Olson hit a three-run home run to lead an 8-7 win at Colorado. Ronald Acuna Jr. was 4-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored, while Ozzie Albies provided a two-run single in Atlanta’s season-high fifth straight victory.

The Angels absorbed their 11th consecutive loss by blowing a four-run lead in the eighth inning of a 9-7, 11-inning setback to the Phillies. Bryson Stott hit a game-ending, three-run homer with two out in the ninth, one inning after Bryce Harper tied it with a grand slam in Philadelphia’s fourth straight win.

Catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to complete the Nationals’ third consecutive win over the Reds, 5-4. Josh Bell had a two-run double and Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 for Washington.

Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help the Pirates beat the Diamondbacks, 3-0. Winning pitcher Zach Thompson worked the first five innings and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter.

Joey Gallo socked a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson lifted a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to give the Yankees a 5-4 victory and a three-game sweep of the Tigers. The Yankees’ sixth straight win gives them a 39-15 record through 54 games, the best in the majors in 21 years.

Franchy Cordero crushed a three-run home run and the Red Sox moved back to .500 for the first time since April 22 by completing a three-game sweep of the Athletics, 5-2. Rafael Devers homered and drove in two runs in support of Rich Hill, who pitched three-hit ball over six innings of Boston’s fourth straight win.

Yordan Álvarez cracked his 16th home run and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start in the Astros’ 7-4 victory against the Royals. Valdez went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits

Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk as the Twins beat the Blue Jays for the second time in three days, 8-6. Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered for Minnesota, which had six players collect at least one RBI.

The Guardians came away with a 3-2 win over the Orioles as Andrés Giménez hit a three-run homer to back Zach Plesac, who struck out eight over six innings. Giménez staked Cleveland to a 3-0 lead with a first-inning drive off lefty Dean Kremer.

Jake Burger supplied a two-run double while the White Sox scored four times in the first inning of a 6-5 downing of the Rangers. Yasmani Grandal provided a two-run single in the first, an inning before Andrew Vaughn had an RBI double and Luis Robert added a run-scoring single to make it 6-0.

Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete the Mariners’ late-game rally in a 6-5 verdict over the Rangers. Eugenio Suarez had four RBIs for Seattle, including a solo home run.

Willie Calhoun has been designated for assignment by the Rangers.

Calhoun was the Rangers’ primary acquisition in the 2017 deadline trade that sent Yu Darvish to the Dodgers. The 27-year-old had been optioned to Triple-A Round Rock early last month after hitting .136 in 18 games with one home run and two RBIs.

Elsewhere around the majors:

A number of Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed it after Sunday’s game, saying he doesn’t think it’ll negatively impact the clubhouse. Cash says discussions among the players over past few weeks were constructive and emphasized the value of differing perspectives.

TENNIS:

Rafael Nadal has captured his 22nd Grand Slam title and 14th French Open championship by whipping Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. At 36, Nadal is the oldest title winner in the history of the event.

Ruud had a 3-1 lead in the second set and didn’t win another game, with Nadal taking the last 11 and finishing with 37 winners with just 16 unforced errors.

But Nadal said his painful left foot was numbed by multiple injections to two nerves during the tournament. He admitted after the final that at any other tournament, he wouldn’t have continued playing under extreme physical conditions.

The foot has been bothering him for two years, yet he’s now threatening to complete a calendar Grand Slam.

Nadal said he will try some new treatments over the next week to see whether that might allow him to enter Wimbledon this month.

In other French Open news:

Alexander Zverev says “it looks like” he tore “several lateral ligaments” in his right foot during his French Open semifinal against Nadal. The 25-year-old German hurt himself while chasing after a shot late in the second set against Nadal on Thursday. Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair, then returned on crutches to say he was retiring from the match.

PGA:

Billy Horschel made an eagle putt on the 15th hole that all but secured his win in the Memorial at Muirfield Village.

Horschel shot a 72 and won by four shots over Aaron Wise. Horschel’s eagle putt from just inside 55 feet had the perfect line and perfect speed, bending left and dropping in the left side of the cup as he stretched out both arms in a quiet, disbelieving celebration.

Horschel finished at 13-under 275 and won $2.16 million, the largest paycheck of his career.

LPGA:

Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.

Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly.

Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS:

Jerry Kelly birdied the first playoff hole to beat Kirk Triplett and win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18-under 198, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker and Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer.

NASCAR:

Joey Logano jockeyed for the lead with Kyle Busch in overtime before winning the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Logano moved ahead of Busch for good just before the white flag flew, giving Team Penske its second major win of the day. Penske won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit.

Kurt Busch finished third with Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, fourth and Aric Almirola in fifth.

